Kirby Yates Takes Fourth Loss, is he Falling Out of Angels Closer Committee?
Kirby Yates picked up his fourth loss of the season on Thursday, entering the contest with the game tied in the ninth inning and allowing two hits and one earned run in one-third of an inning. Yates now owns a solid 3.15 ERA and 1.00 WHIP on the season with two saves in four opportunities. Considering Yates has been sharp overall this season, and this was his first run allowed since June 8, he should remain the leader in the reliever room to pick up saves. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki appears to be committed to a closer for the most part, as evidenced by his selection of Jordan Romano as the closer earlier this season, even as Romano posted a 10.13 ERA in six save opportunities. At 39 years old, Yates may not be as sharp as he once was, but he appears to be the clear closer for the Angels at this time, as Ryan Zeferjahn appears to be his biggest competition, and he hasn't picked up a save since June 12, while Yates picked up his most recent save on June 27. The biggest downfall for Yates here is that the Angels have had only 27 save opportunities this season and are 37-57.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN