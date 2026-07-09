Tigers Promote Catching Prospect Eduardo Valencia, Worth a Deep-League Pickup?
Eduardo Valencia from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, with primary catcher Dillon Dingler injuring his thumb on Wednesday, according to Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase. Valencia, 26, is considered the Tigers' No. 21 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and he will join the major-league squad for the first time after slashing .267/.353/.486 with an .840 OPS, 16 home runs, 49 RBI, 56 runs scored, and a stolen base in 76 games and 331 plate appearances this year with the Mud Hens. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has successfully added more lift to his swing this year, but he's still a work in progress as a defensive backstop. For the time being, he'll provide Detroit with some extra catching depth to close out the first half of the regular season with Dingler banged up. Dingler's thumb injury isn't considered very serious, though, so we doubt that Valencia will see much playing time before next week's All-Star break. For now, he's merely a catching prospect to watch in dynasty/keeper leagues for his power from the right side.
Source: ElExtraBase - Daniel Alvarez-Montes
Source: ElExtraBase - Daniel Alvarez-Montes