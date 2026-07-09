Matt McLain Out on Thursday With Calf Injury
Matt McLain (calf) is out of the starting lineup on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies because his calf is a little beat up, according to Charlie Goldsmith of FOX 19. Edwin Arroyo is starting at the keystone and will bat eighth versus Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo. McLain's injury doesn't sound all that serious, but the Reds could elect to be cautious and give the struggling 26-year-old some extra rest this weekend before next week's All-Star break. The former 17th overall pick out of UCLA in 2021 continues to lose playing time while hitting just .190/.293/.328 with a .622 OPS, eight home runs, 25 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 32 runs scored in 83 games across 309 plate appearances. McLain should have some positive regression in the second half, but his .226 xBA and .317 xwOBA don't scream buy-low candidate in fantasy circles. His next chance to return to the lineup will come on Friday at home versus the division-rival Chicago Cubs.
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith