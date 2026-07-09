Michael Wacha Limited By Strikeout Ceiling?
Michael Wacha is still useful, but he looks more like a ratio helper than a pitcher to chase for the stretch run. The 35-year-old is 5-6 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 96 strikeouts over 119 innings. That line plays in plenty of leagues, and he kept the New York Mets mostly in check on Thursday, allowing two earned runs over 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. The issue is that there is not much extra fantasy ceiling here. Wacha's 20.6% strikeout rate and 3.97 FIP are fine, but not enough to make him a real difference-maker if the ratios slide. He also allowed three homers in his previous start against the Philadelphia Phillies, so there is some damage risk. With a 67% Yahoo roster rate, Wacha is fine to hold, but worth shopping if another manager pays for the ERA.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller