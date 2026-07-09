Jordan Walker a Hold With Home Run Derby Hype?
Jordan Walker is headed to the Home Run Derby, but that should not automatically turn him into a sell-high candidate. The 24-year-old became the fifth confirmed participant for Monday's event in Philadelphia, joining Willson Contreras, Jac Caglianone, Junior Caminero, and Ben Rice. The fantasy line already fits the invite, too, with Walker batting .294 with 21 home runs, 70 RBI, 58 runs, 12 steals, and an .889 OPS over 343 at-bats. There is always some risk in buying after a first-half power surge, especially with Walker striking out 95 times. Still, this is not just All-Star Week noise. His 94.2 mph average exit velocity, 51.8% hard-hit rate, and 14.3% barrel rate back up the damage, and the stolen bases add another layer. Unless someone is paying like he is already a finished first-round bat, Walker looks more like a hold than a sell-high.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller