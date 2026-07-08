A's Reinstate Tyler Soderstrom From the Injured List
Tyler Soderstrom (hip) from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Max Muncy to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. Soderstrom should be right back in the A's starting lineup for Wednesday's contest in Detroit against right-hander Troy Melton after missing just one day over the minimum on the 10-day injured list due to a left-hip impingement. The 24-year-old left-handed-hitting slugger will return to being the team's primary left fielder on an everyday basis. Soderstrom is returning to a .242/.343/.460 slash line with an .803 OPS, 13 homers, 41 RBI, 41 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 289 at-bats in 2026. After breaking out in 2025 with 25 homers and 93 RBI in 158 games played, Soderstrom is a burgeoning power asset for fantasy managers in all formats, especially at home at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. Get him back into your starting lineups immediately to close out the first half of the regular season this week.
Source: A's Communications
Source: A's Communications