Marcus Semien Unlikely to Return in July
Marcus Semien (hip), but a return this month "might be difficult," according to Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic. Semien is on the 10-day injured list with a left-hip flexor strain that has bothered him for much of the 2026 season, but he's optimistic about returning to the lineup and to form in the second half. Before going on the IL in late June, Semien admitted he had intermittent tightness in his hip since at least early May. By late June, "it got to the point where sprinting 100 percent was not possible." The 35-year-old veteran thinks the injury could be related to the broken foot he suffered in 2025 in his last year with the Texas Rangers. It could explain why he has hit just .214 with a .271 on-base percentage and .341 slugging percentage in his first year with New York -- all career worsts. Additionally, he's graded out as below average at the keystone. Semien could bounce back with better health in the second half, but it's clear he's beyond his prime, and he's rostered in just 36% of Yahoo leagues now that he's rehabbing another injury.
Source: The Athletic - Tim Britton and Will Sammon
Source: The Athletic - Tim Britton and Will Sammon