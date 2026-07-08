Patriots Hoping Rookie Eli Raridon Can Contribute Immediately
Eli Raridon "can contribute right out of the gate" in 2026. If Raridon doesn't look like he can handle TE2 duties behind starter Hunter Henry in training camp this summer, it "wouldn't be a surprise" to see the Patriots bring in a veteran at the position to boost the competition. As of right now, McElroy lists Raridon as the No. 2 TE behind Henry, with Tanner Arkin, Jack Westover, and CJ Dippre behind him. Raridon, 22, is a versatile option at the position with the ability to be a solid receiver and blocker. He has a clear path to rookie-year snaps with Julian Hill (knee) going on season-ending Injured Reserve and with Austin Hooper leaving in free agency to sign with the Atlanta Falcons. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder needs to improve his blocking, but if he can do that, he could have a meaningful role in 2026. And if Henry were to go down with an injury, Raridon would gain lots of steam off the waiver wire in all fantasy football leagues.
Source: Patriots Wire - Jordy McElroy
Source: Patriots Wire - Jordy McElroy