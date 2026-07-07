Has Baker Mayfield's Redraft Stock Fallen Too Far?
Baker Mayfield completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Mayfield's production represented a stark decline from his peak year in 2024, when he threw for 4,500 yards and 41 scores. However, Tampa Bay dealt with myriad injuries to its wide receiver corps in 2025. While the Bucs lost veteran wideout Mike Evans in free agency, the team still has a strong group of now-healthy pass-catchers in wide receivers Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and Jalen McMillan. Mayfield also brings some ability to provide fantasy production with his legs, as he's rushed for 760 yards and four scores over the past two seasons. Mayfield might not have high-end upside, but he could easily get back into the fringe QB1 range and is currently valued as the QB19 by redraft ADP entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller