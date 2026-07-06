Emanuel Sharp Scores 18 Points in Kings California Classic Win
Emanuel Sharp let it fly in the California Classic, scoring 18 points but needing 12 three-point attempts to get there, while adding seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the Kings' 91-85 win over Warriors Blue. The cold shooting is easy to forgive. Sharp is a genuine sharpshooter, a First-Team All-Big 12 pick who drilled 37.2 percent from deep on high volume at Houston and profiles as the 3-and-D floor spacer Sacramento needed after finishing last in threes made. Notably, he landed a standard three-year deal rather than the two-way most late-second-rounders get. Still, the fantasy path is narrow and role-gated: threes and steals if he wins the floor-spacer minutes behind Zach LaVine and Malik Monk, little if he's shuttling to the G League.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA