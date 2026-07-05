Malachi Fields Part of a Crowded Giants Depth Chart
Malachi Fields in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft was sandwiched between the signings of five different veteran wideouts, all of whom received one-year deals in free agency. At 6'4" and 222 pounds, Fields can stand out as a big-bodied outside target for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, and his size and willingness as a blocker should endear him to new head coach John Harbaugh, who ran the league's run-heaviest offense in his final season with the Ravens. However, a Day 2 pick more on the strength of his traits than his production, he could take time to develop into a consistent NFL receiver, and the Giants are now well-positioned to spread the ball around, at least until 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers returns to full health and takes control of the team's target share. As the only Giants receiver other than Nabers whose contract extends beyond the 2027 season, Fields is a worthwhile dynasty stash, but with enough depth in the here and now to require little more than a supporting role from the rookie, RotoBaller's WR95 does not project as a major fantasy contributor in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller