Chig Okonkwo a Late-Round Tight End Sleeper?
Chig Okonkwo has long displayed the occasional flash of game-breaking athleticism, but since coming into the league as a fourth-round pick out of Maryland, he's rarely been part of an offense equipped to make use of those abilities. That may no longer be the case in 2026. After leading the Titans in receptions and yards in his final season in Tennessee, Okonkwo signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Commanders, and under first-time offensive coordinator David Blough, he could become a featured piece of a Washington offense looking to put last season's injury-riddled struggles behind them. Blough is expected to adopt elements of the Ben Johnson offense he was part of as backup quarterback in Detroit; the same offense that led to a TE1 finish from rookie Sam LaPorta in 2023 and now has the Bears' Colston Loveland knocking on the door of the position's top tier. With the wide receiver depth chart notably thin behind two-time Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin, Okonkwo could easily step in as the number two option in the passing game, inheriting a role that saw veteran Zach Ertz earn a 19% target share across his 30 games with the team. Currently being drafted as the TE17, Okonkwo is a late-round sleeper with both the ability and opportunity to produce legitimate TE1 upside in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller