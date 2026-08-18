Jayden Higgins Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
Jayden Higgins (leg) left Tuesday's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders after going down during a red-zone period. Trainers checked on him for several seconds before Higgins got back up and left the field under his own power. He did not return. C.J. Stroud offered some encouragement afterward, saying he thinks Higgins will be fine, but Houston has not announced a diagnosis or timetable. Higgins has been one of the standouts of Texans camp after catching 41 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He started 10 games last season and has been pushing for a bigger role in Year 2. That makes the injury worth watching even if the early signs aren't especially alarming. Stroud's reaction helps, and so does Higgins getting off the field on his own. The next update from Houston will carry more weight than either, especially if Higgins has to miss practice time.
Source: Aaron Wilson
Source: Aaron Wilson