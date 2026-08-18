Ketel Marte Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Ketel Marte (knee) is returning to Arizona to undergo an MRI exam on his knee, a source told Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. Marte did not show up to the team's series opener on Monday in Boston against the Red Sox and was placed on the restricted list due to a personal matter. In addition to a personal issue, the 32-year-old All-Star is not 100% healthy, even though it was reported on Monday that he was physically fine. The D-backs are considering him day-to-day for now, but it sure feels like Marte might be looking at an extended absence with everything that he is currently going through. In the meantime, Ildemaro Vargas, who made the start at the keystone in Monday's loss at Fenway Park, should see most of the playing time at second until Marte returns. Marte, a three-time All-Star, is currently hitting .249/.314/.446 with a .760 OPS, 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 65 runs scored, and four steals in 118 games this year. He is a must-start in fantasy lineups when he is active, and he needs to be stashed in all leagues while he is away from the team.
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro