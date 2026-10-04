Logan Henderson Goes Five Innings in Playoff Debut on Sunday
Oct 4, 2026, 10:41 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson did not have the sharpest outing in his postseason debut in Game 2 of the National League Division Series, but he managed to keep his team in the game. Henderson allowed two hits, three walks, and two runs (one earned) while striking out four across five innings of work in Milwaukee's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Henderson emerged as a front-line starter during the regular season, recording an 11-3 record with a 2.47 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts across 98 1/3 innings (18 starts). The 24-year-old averaged only 93.0 miles per hour on his fastball, but he logged an excellent 29.6% strikeout rate while walking just 5.1% of the batters he faced. If Milwaukee is going to make a deep postseason run, it will need Henderson to carry over his strong production from the regular season to the playoffs.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
More Recent News
Michael King Pitches Well in His Team's Losing Effort on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 4, 2026, 10:58 PM ETSan Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King did his part in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday, allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out six across five innings of work against the Milwaukee Brewers. King left the game with the Padres holding the lead, but Milwaukee mounted a late comeback to win the game 4-3 and take a 2-0 lead in the series. The 31-year-old was San Diego's top starting pitcher during the regular season, recording a 12-10 record with a 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 159 strikeouts across 185 innings (32 starts). King has been excellent across two starts so far in the postseason, allowing just four hits and one earned run while recording 14 strikeouts across 12 innings of work. If the Padres can win the next two games of the series against Milwaukee, King could potentially pitch on three days' rest in a theoretical Game 5.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Ty France Drives in Two in Game 2 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 4, 2026, 10:28 PM ETSan Diego Padres first baseman Ty France carried his team's offense in its 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series, recording two hits and two RBI in three at-bats. The 32-year-old has been hot to begin the postseason, logging seven hits, two RBI, and two runs scored in 15 at-bats across four games. France had a resurgent regular season for the Padres as well, slashing .295/.363/.502 with 21 home runs, 72 RBI, 59 runs scored, and one stolen base across 500 plate appearances. While San Diego has now dropped each of the first two games of the NLDS, France has done his job. If the Padres are going to mount a comeback against the Brewers, they will likely need France to stay locked in.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Mason Miller Blows Save in Game 2 of National League Division Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 4, 2026, 10:19 PM ETSan Diego Padres closer Mason Miller had a rare off outing in his team's 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday. The 28-year-old was asked to get a six-out save and came up just short, allowing a hit, three walks, and two earned runs across 1 2/3 innings. Miller cruised through the eighth inning, but he walked three of the first four batters he faced in the ninth before allowing the game-winning two-run single to Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio. Miller was arguably the best relief pitcher in baseball this season, recording a 1.67 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 129 strikeouts and 38 saves across 70 innings (66 games). However, the flame-throwing right-hander looked more mortal in the second half of the season, recording a 2.67 ERA with a 10.6% walk rate after the All-Star break. If San Diego is going to come back from down two games to zero against Milwaukee, it will need Miller to bounce back.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jackson Chourio the Hero of Brewers' Game 2 Win on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 4, 2026, 10:08 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was the hero of his team's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday, recording a walk-off two-run single off Padres closer Mason Miller. It was Chourio's lone hit in his four at-bats, but it came at the biggest possible time. Chourio has played a key role in both of Milwaukee's wins in the series, as he hit a game-tying two-run home run in the third inning of Game 1 after San Diego jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead. Across 573 plate appearances in the regular season, the 22-year-old hit .291/.351/.487 with 25 home runs, 75 RBI, 96 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. If the Brewers are going to make a deep postseason run, having Chourio at his best will likely be crucial.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Grant Taylor Stars in an Extended Relief Appearance in Game 1 Victory
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 3, 2026, 9:58 PM ETChicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor was electric out of the bullpen in his team's 3-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday. The 24-year-old entered the game in the sixth inning and shut the door on the Guardians, allowing just two hits while striking out six across four scoreless frames. Taylor was one of the best relievers in baseball during the regular season, recording a 2.25 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 10 saves across 84 innings (60 games). Taylor's ability to work multiple innings makes him a unique weapon for the White Sox to deploy out of the bullpen. Taylor threw 42 pitches on Saturday, so he may not be available for Game 2 on Monday. However, the White Sox could try to get multiple innings out of him at least one more time in their series against the Guardians.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Kyle Tucker Homers in Dodgers Postseason Debut on Saturday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 3, 2026, 9:46 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker had a big game in his team's 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday, going two-for-four with a two-run home run and a stolen base. It was a highly underwhelming first season in Los Angeles for Tucker in 2026, as he hit .233/.330/.385 with 17 home runs, 70 RBI, 90 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 627 plate appearances. Tucker's barrel rate fell from 10.8% in 2025 to 6.3% this season, and his 36.3% hard-hit rate was the worst of his career. However, the 29-year-old has a chance to wipe the slate clean at the start of the postseason. Tucker also has plenty of experience in October, as he's now logged 283 plate appearances across seven career trips to the playoffs. If he can rediscover his old form, Tucker could help drive a deep postseason push for Los Angeles.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jonathan Aranda Hits Decisive Home Run in Game 1 of ALDS on Saturday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 3, 2026, 9:35 PM ETTampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda had the biggest hit of his team's 1-0 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday, slugging a solo home run off Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole in the third inning. It was Aranda's lone hit of the night, but it proved to be the difference in a pitcher's duel. The 28-year-old was a steady presence at the top of the Rays' order during the regular season, hitting .274/.358/.434 with 22 home runs, 92 RBI, and 73 runs scored across 668 plate appearances. He had one of his better power months to close the year, hitting five home runs in just 85 plate appearances in September. If Aranda can stay hot in October, he could be an X-factor for Tampa Bay.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Drew Rasmussen Flirts with No-Hitter in Game 1 Gem
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 3, 2026, 9:26 PM ETTampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen dominated the New York Yankees in his team's 1-0 victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Rasmussen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and finished his night by allowing just one hit and two walks while recording 10 strikeouts across eight shutout frames. Rasmussen was one of the best pitchers in baseball in the regular season, recording a 16-5 record with a 2.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 174 strikeouts across 172 innings (30 starts). He also pitched extremely well against the Yankees, recording a 2.86 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 26 strikeouts across 22 innings (four starts). Rasmussen would likely get the ball for a second time in the series in Game 4 if the Yankees can take one of the next two games.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Teoscar Hernandez Powers Dodgers to Game 1 Victory on Saturday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 3, 2026, 9:18 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was one of the stars of his team's 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday. The 33-year-old got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the fourth inning and finished the game with two hits and an additional run scored in four at-bats. Hernandez had an up-and-down regular season in 2026, hitting .267/.334/.425 with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, 66 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 491 plate appearances. The veteran slugger posted a middling .706 OPS across 251 plate appearances before the All-Star break, but he closed the season by hitting .341 with four home runs and 18 RBI across 100 trips to the plate in September. If Hernandez can carry his recent hot streak into the postseason, he could be a major difference-maker for Los Angeles.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tarik Skubal Notches First Win of 2026 Postseason on Saturday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 3, 2026, 9:09 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal picked up his first win of the postseason on Saturday in his team's 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. The 29-year-old allowed just one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings of work. Skubal was excellent in the regular season after being acquired by the Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers at this summer's trade deadline, recording a 5-2 record with a 2.61 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 70 strikeouts across 62 innings (10 starts). The hard-throwing lefty also has an impressive resume in the postseason, allowing just 10 earned runs while logging 63 strikeouts across 45 2/3 career playoff innings (seven starts). Skubal's next scheduled start will be in Game 5 of the NLDS, if the series goes that far.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Parker Messick Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 3, 2026, 10:54 AM ETLeft-handed pitcher Parker Messick will take the ball for Game 1 for the Cleveland Guardians as they take on the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS. Messick was 12-9 during the regular season with a 2.56 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 193 strikeouts in 186 1/3 innings. Messick will look to shut down a talented White Sox lineup that is very deep and can do damage from all thirds of the lineup. Messick will take the ball as the Guardians' ace and face an opener in Hagen Smith. The Guardians will hope to get some length from Messick to set up what is a good bullpen backed by quality closer in Cade Smith. Messick has good career numbers against the White Sox and will look to get settled in right from the start in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Zack Meisel, The Athletic
Hagen Smith Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 3, 2026, 10:44 AM ETLeft-handed pitcher Hagen Smith will get the ball in Game 1 for the Chicago White Sox as they open their series against the Cleveland Guardians. Smith started a game in the opening series at Houston and pitched three quality innings with two hits allowed, no walks, and one strikeout. That's just about the perfect scenario for the White Sox as they are counting on Smith as an opener. Three strong inning would help get to the White Sox' bullpen and allow them to bridge the gap to the late innings. Smith was used mostly as a reliever during the regular season and only started one game. He pitched 28 innings and allowed 11 hits, walking 16 for a 0.96 WHIP to go with his 1.29 ERA during the regular season. Smith looks like a bonafide weapon for the White Sox in the postseason and they could vary how they use him. As the opener they will most likely look for 3+ strong innings once again in Game 1.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Chicago White Sox
Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 3, 2026, 10:35 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers managers Dave Roberts named a list of pitchers when asked about his closer situation which included Tanner Scott, Edwin Diaz, Evan Phillips and Roki Sasaki. Roberts said he would feel comfortable with each of those mentioned as the closer but according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Scott is at the top of that list. Scott led the team in the regular season with 25 saves, Edwin Diaz had seven saves and Alex Vesia had three saves. The Dodgers could play the matchups in using their bullpen in closing situations against the Braves but Scott is the safest bet to close out games. He had the most success during the regular season and with Diaz's injuries and struggles, Scott looks like the most dominant option.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: The Athletic, Fabian Ardaya
Tarik Skubal Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 3, 2026, 10:28 AM ETTrade deadline acquisition Tarik Skubal will get the ball in Game 1 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves today in L.A. Skubal, who was traded over to the Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline, will be the starter in the first playoff game for the Dodgers this postseason. In 10 starts since coming over to Los Angeles this season, the left-handed ace is 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 70 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched. Skubal will get the nod in Game 1 and lead the postseason effort for the Dodgers. It doesn't come as much of a surprise. This is what the Dodgers made their trade for and gave up their quality prospects for. Skubal faces a good Braves lineup that can really hit with the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson to name just a few. Look for Skubal to turn in a quality outing to get his postseason efforts underway with the Dodgers.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: The Athletic
Aaron Nola Struggles in Wild Card Series Defeat on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 2, 2026, 11:58 AM ETPhiladelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola took the loss in his team's 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Thursday. The 33-year-old lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one. It's the end of a frustrating year overall for Nola, who recorded a 7-12 record with a 4.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 177 strikeouts across 175 1/3 innings (33 starts). The veteran righty was better in the second half, logging a 3.33 ERA across 78 1/3 innings after the All-Star break. Still, Nola has now logged consecutive seasons with an ERA north of 4.60, an HR/9 above 1.70, and a WHIP of exactly 1.35. With four years and nearly $100 million remaining on the seven-year contract he signed with the Phillies ahead of the 2024 season, Nola will likely get a chance to bounce back in 2027. However, his viability as a fantasy starter is questionable.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Byron Buxton Expected to Be Ready for the Start of 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 2, 2026, 11:46 AM ET"All signs point" to Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (hip) being ready for the start of the 2027 season, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. After battling a recurring hip issue for much of 2026, Buxton underwent season-ending surgery in mid-September. The 32-year-old was his usual productive self when healthy this past season, hitting .254/.319/.511 with 25 home runs, 46 RBI, 65 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. With a 15.8% barrel rate and a 46.7% hard-hit rate, Buxton remains a high-end power threat on a per-plate-appearance basis. However, health remains the obvious red flag in the veteran center fielder's profile. Buxton has reached just 450 plate appearances only once in the last nine years. Any potential lingering effects from the hip surgery could also impact Buxton's speed, which was once an appealing part of his fantasy skill set but may now be waining. Still, Buxton's power potential makes him an intriguing mid-round outfielder for fantasy managers to target in drafts going into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Ozzie Albies Hits Key Home Run in Series-Clinching Win on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 2, 2026, 11:36 AM ETAtlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies helped power his team to a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series on Thursday. The 29-year-old hit a two-run home run off of Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning, extending Atlanta's lead at the time from 3-0 to 5-0. Albies had a strong series overall for the Braves, logging three hits, three walks, a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored across 13 plate appearances. Albies hit 22 home runs and scored 80 runs while appearing in all 162 games for Atlanta in the regular season, but his production cratered in the second half. Across 273 plate appearances after the All-Star break, the veteran switch-hitter hit just .194 with a .575 OPS. If Albies can kick it back into gear in the postseason, he could help the Braves pull off an upset of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Ray Kerr Helps Pitch Braves Past the Phillies on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 2, 2026, 11:26 AM ETAtlanta Braves left-hander Ray Kerr helped pitch his team to a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series on Thursday. The 32-year-old was Atlanta's opener ahead of right-hander Grant Holmes and pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts while allowing just one hit and one walk. Kerr was effective in a limited sample size for the Braves during the regular season, recording a 1.47 ERA and 0.60 WHIP with 11 strikeouts across 18 1/3 innings (nine games). Atlanta is piecing together its playoff rotation behind ace Chris Sale and veteran Tyler Mahle. With Kerr's ability to work multiple innings, he could continue to see usage as an opener in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Chris Sale Shuts the Door in Bullpen Appearance on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 2, 2026, 11:18 AM ETAtlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale put the finishing touches on his team's Wild Card Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, coming out of the bullpen to get the final four outs in his team's 6-2 victory. With just one day of rest after starting Game 1 on Tuesday, Sale worked a scoreless 1 1/3 innings while allowing one hit and recording three strikeouts. The 37-year-old has some experience coming out of the bullpen, as he worked exclusively as a reliever in the 2010 and 2011 seasons while pitching for the Chicago White Sox. Sale will obviously shift back to the starting rotation for Atlanta's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, although it's not yet clear whether this appearance will impact his availability. If Sale operates on regular rest from his start on Tuesday, he would likely be in line to start Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Michael Harris II Sparks Braves' Wild Card Series Win on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 2, 2026, 11:10 AM ETAtlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II threw the first punch in his team's 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series on Thursday, hitting a three-run home run in the first inning. Harris II had an excellent series overall, logging five hits in 13 plate appearances to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. The 25-year-old's hot start to the postseason is a continuation of his strong close to the regular season. Across 93 plate appearances in September, Harris II hit .281 with three home runs, nine RBI, 14 runs scored, and two stolen bases. If Harris II can continue to produce at a high level, he could be an X-factor for the Braves in their upcoming National League Division Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com