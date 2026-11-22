Nov 22, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jaylen Harrell remained hospitalized Saturday after a Friday morning crash in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, the team said. Tampa police described his injuries as serious and are investigating whether he assaulted his rideshare driver before the crash, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported. In their preliminary account, police said Harrell was in the back seat and the vehicle was moving when the alleged assault occurred. The driver swerved and hit another vehicle before striking a utility pole. Harrell struck the windshield and lost consciousness, police said. The rideshare driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and the other driver was unhurt. Detectives are still working to establish the sequence of events. The Titans said they were in contact with Harrell's family. The 24-year-old has been on injured reserve since tearing his ACL against the San Francisco 49ers in Tennessee's preseason opener. Tennessee drafted Harrell out of Michigan in the seventh round in 2024. He played in all 34 regular-season games in his first two seasons and recorded 4.5 sacks in 2025.