Dalton Kincaid Reportedly Out Against Dolphins
Nov 22, 2026, 11:33 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) will miss Sunday's Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Kincaid did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday and entered the weekend listed as doubtful. Dawson Knox, who caught one of three targets for seven yards against the New York Jets last week, is next on Buffalo's depth chart. Fellow tight end Jackson Hawes (shoulder) was listed as questionable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
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Audric Estime Inactive; Travis Etienne Jr. Might Be in Line for Heavier Workload
Audric Estime is out. CJ Donaldson is back, taking a spot. Might be heavier day for Travis Etienne.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 11:33 AM ET
Bhayshul Tuten to Get the Bulk of Carries Despite Hardly Practicing This Week
Despite hardly practicing the last two weeks (knee/ankle) expect Bhayshul Tuten to get the bulk of the carries. The only way this changes is if they are concerned about the turf. #Jaguars #FantasyFootball— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 11:29 AM ET
Breece Hall's Week 11 Outlook Depends on Scoring Format
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 10:54 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall has scored 11.7 and 14.8 PPR points in his two games back from a quadriceps injury that cost him five games. Seven catches supplied 93 of his 195 scrimmage yards in that span, and he drew four targets in each game. That receiving work makes him a reasonable RB2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. RotoBaller ranks him RB16 for Week 11 in PPR. Hall had 26 carries over those two games, and Braelon Allen took eight in each, including six before halftime against Buffalo. Los Angeles held the Baltimore Ravens to 16 rushing yards on 15 attempts Monday, with Derrick Henry scoring twice from inside the three. New York has gone two games without a touchdown and ranks last in red-zone touchdown rate at 37.9%. Hall's only rushing touchdown this season came in the opener against the Tennessee Titans. With 8.7 and 10.8 points in standard scoring since his return, he's closer to a flex in that format.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Could Be Out Until Late in Regular Season
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 10:37 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (leg) could be sidelined until late in the regular season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Maye fractured his right fibula on the opening drive of New England's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. ESPN reported that Maye is expected to avoid surgery and that tests showed no additional ligament damage. The Patriots are on their Week 11 bye and still list Maye on the active roster. Superflex managers should plan for a playoff replacement for Maye, who threw 18 touchdown passes and ran for three more through Week 10. Head coach Mike Vrabel named Tommy DeVito the Week 12 starter at the Los Angeles Chargers, with rookie Behren Morton as the backup. DeVito went 12-for-24 for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief against Detroit. The Lions pressured him on 15 of 31 dropbacks, nearly matching the 48.3% pressure rate New England's quarterbacks have faced since Week 7. Seven of DeVito's drives ended in three-and-outs, and his lone scoring drive came in the fourth quarter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Caleb Douglas Has Flex Appeal in Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 10:23 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (shoulder) practiced fully Friday after two limited sessions and has no game designation for Sunday's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills. RotoBaller ranks him WR33 for Week 11 in PPR, and he's a reasonable bye-week flex in 12-team leagues. Since returning in Week 7, Douglas has been targeted on nearly a quarter of his routes. He caught six of eight targets for 70 yards against the Detroit Lions and drew eight more looks in Kyle McCord's first NFL start against the Indianapolis Colts. Douglas caught three of those passes, with gains of 38 and 22 yards accounting for 60 of his 71 yards. Buffalo allowed seven catches for 106 yards to Garrett Wilson last week, and the New York Jets finished with four field goals. The Bills enter Sunday having gone 33 consecutive drives without allowing a touchdown. In a close lineup call, Douglas makes sense if you need upside at flex. Give the edge to a receiver with steadier catch totals if you need a higher PPR floor.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Colts Turned Down Trade Offers for Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 10:09 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts turned down trade offers for running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones before the Nov. 10 deadline. Tom Pelissero reported that multiple teams offered a second-round pick plus additional compensation for Taylor. In the proposed Jones deal, the Baltimore Ravens would have sent Indianapolis a fourth-round pick for Jones and a fifth-rounder, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Colts would have gotten the fifth back if Baltimore made the playoffs. Indianapolis waived Jones on Friday after he threw seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in 11 starts. He is expected to clear waivers Monday and wait for the right opportunity before signing. Anthony Richardson Sr. will start against the New York Giants in Week 12, his first start since Week 16 of the 2024 season. Taylor signed an extension in August that runs through 2028. He has averaged 12 carries over his last four games after averaging 20 in his first seven. His catches rose from 2.4 to 3.8 per game, helping his PPR production through four straight games without a touchdown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Jalen Coker Could be Too Inconsistent to Trust
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:58 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker has quickly seen his fantasy value drop off a cliff. Last week, Coker turned in his worst performance of the season when he finished catchless on four targets in the win over the New Orleans Saints. His overall volume has taken a hit as well, but he's still seeing around 4-5 targets per game. The hope is that he'll have better results against the Baltimore Ravens' defense this weekend. The Ravens defense ranks 14th in the league, allowing 219.5 passing yards per game. Coker will stay involved in the passing game, but fantasy managers should temper their expectations. Coker falls into the mid-WR3 range for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Micah Parsons Targeting Wednesday Debut Against Rams
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 9:51 AM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) practiced Saturday, keeping Wednesday night's Week 12 visit to the Los Angeles Rams in play for his season debut. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has begun preparing for Parsons to play, and head coach Matt LaFleur said his work in practice will determine whether Green Bay activates him. Parsons remains on the physically unable to perform list, and his activation deadline falls on game day. In Week 10, the Packers listed him as limited on Wednesday's estimated report and at practice Thursday and Friday before ruling him out against the Minnesota Vikings. Parsons said earlier this month he expects to play fewer than his usual 50 to 60 snaps as he returns from ACL and meniscus surgery. That makes his first game back a tougher call in IDP leagues that lean heavily on tackles. When Parsons debuted for Green Bay last season following a back injury in Dallas, the Packers used him mostly as a pass rusher on later downs. He played 30 defensive snaps against the Detroit Lions and sacked Jared Goff in the fourth quarter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Elic Ayomanor is Shaky Starting Option
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:49 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is coming off his best performance of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Ayomanor hauled in five of his 10 targets for 79 yards in the loss to the Jags. The targets, receptions, and yardage were all season highs for Ayomanor. However, his usage will likely take a hit with top wideout Carnell Tate (shoulder) expected to return for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ayomanor will probably fall in the pecking order, but he does have a plus matchup against the Cowboys' defense. This Dallas defense ranks 27th in the league in pass defense. Ayomanor is still on the fantasy radar, but he falls more into low-end flex territory for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Davante Adams Could Return Against Chiefs in Week 13
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 9:39 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) could return against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, head coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay indicated Adams was unlikely to be ready when the Rams host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. Adams remains on injured reserve after tearing his hamstring in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and undergoing surgery. Los Angeles hosts Kansas City on Thursday night, then visits the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13. Matthew Stafford completed passes to nine players in the Week 10 win over Arizona with Adams and Puka Nacua sidelined. Konata Mumpfield led the Rams with 81 receiving yards on three catches, including gains of 27 and 44 yards. With Nacua expected to miss the rest of the season after knee surgery, Adams has a chance to reclaim a leading role in the passing game when he returns. He caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games before the injury, making him worth an injured reserve spot for the fantasy playoffs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Deebo Samuel Sr. is Risky Start for Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:36 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is coming off an excellent fantasy performance. Last week, Samuel hauled in all three of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed the ball three times for 78 yards and an additional score. He'll now head into a much more difficult matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. The Vikings rank 2nd in the league in passing defense coming into this game. There is also a decent chance that fellow wideout Mike Evans (Achilles) makes his return this weekend. Samuel would fall on the depth chart and already could have trouble finding success against the tough Vikings secondary. There is flex appeal here, but Samuel is far from a must-start for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordyn Tyson has High Upside for Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:28 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Tyson is ready to go and could be a solid fantasy option this weekend. The rookie wideout is coming off an 11-catch performance against the Carolina Panthers last week. The expectation is that the Saints are going to continue throwing his way after 13 targets against the Panthers. He'll head into a decent matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 11. The Bears rank 15th in the league in pass defense coming into this game. Tyson is a high upside player who ranks as RotoBaller's WR19 this weekend. Fantasy managers should consider him a high-end WR3 for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaylen Harrell Hospitalized After Tampa Crash
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 9:25 AM ETTennessee Titans defensive end Jaylen Harrell remained hospitalized Saturday after a Friday morning crash in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, the team said. Tampa police described his injuries as serious and are investigating whether he assaulted his rideshare driver before the crash, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported. In their preliminary account, police said Harrell was in the back seat and the vehicle was moving when the alleged assault occurred. The driver swerved and hit another vehicle before striking a utility pole. Harrell struck the windshield and lost consciousness, police said. The rideshare driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and the other driver was unhurt. Detectives are still working to establish the sequence of events. The Titans said they were in contact with Harrell's family. The 24-year-old has been on injured reserve since tearing his ACL against the San Francisco 49ers in Tennessee's preseason opener. Tennessee drafted Harrell out of Michigan in the seventh round in 2024. He played in all 34 regular-season games in his first two seasons and recorded 4.5 sacks in 2025.--Bruno Mulé
Source: FOX 13 News
NFL Expected to Play 10 International Games in 2027
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 9:15 AM ETThe NFL is expected to play 10 regular-season games outside the United States in 2027, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That is the most the league and the NFL Players Association have agreed to under their current collective bargaining agreement. Owners voted in May to raise the limit on league-run international games from eight to 10 as early as 2027. This season's record nine-game slate included eight league-run games and a Jacksonville Jaguars home game that the team operated at Wembley Stadium. The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings close the slate Sunday night at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The NFL last played there in 2022, when San Francisco beat the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers also opened this season's international slate against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, the NFL's first regular-season game in Australia. NFL executive Peter O'Reilly said he expects most of next season's games to be in countries that have already hosted. Berlin is set to host in 2027, and the NFL's agreement to play in Mexico City runs through 2028.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Adonai Mitchell is Boom-or-Bust Flex Play
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:14 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has been a tough player to gauge for fantasy managers. Over the last four games, Mitchell has posted two good or decent performances and two catchless games. At this point, fantasy managers can't exactly be sure what they're going to get from Mitchell every weekend. He does head into a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. The Chargers' defense ranks 23rd in passing yards allowed per game. The targets have been there for Mitchell, with seven or more in each of the last three games. Unfortunately, the success hasn't always been there for him lately. Fantasy managers should consider Mitchell a boom-or-bust flex play for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Colts are Shutting Down Alec Pierce for the Remainder of the Season
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 8:10 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts are shutting down wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) for the remainder of the 2026 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 25-year-old wideout has been battling a heel injury since September and is now slated to miss the remainder of the season. Pierce was placed on the injured reserve after their Week 2 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, Pierce has not made any significant progress in his recovery, and given the team's placement in the standings, they will look to ensure he is fully healthy ahead of the 2027 season. In limited action, Pierce caught five passes for 72 yards on seven total targets. Last season, Pierce enjoyed a breakout campaign, posting his first 1,000-yard effort and finding the back of the end zone six times. As a result, fantasy managers should expect Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks, and Anthony Gould to operate as the top WRs in Indianapolis for the back half of the campaign.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Daniel Jones Expected to Clear Waivers, Will Wait for Right Opportunity
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:55 AM ETFormer Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to clear waivers and will wait for the right opportunity before signing with a new team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Colts released Jones following their Thursday loss to the Houston Texans. In this contest, Jones endured another rough effort, going 12-for-27 for 144 yards, no scores, and an interception. This marked his sixth straight game throwing at least one interception. During this noted period, Jones has averaged only 158.8 passing yards per game with just four total passing touchdowns. In his absence, Anthony Richardson Sr. is set to take over QB1 duties in Indianapolis. Rapoport noted that Jones is expected to draw interest, possibly from the New England Patriots, who could be without Drake Maye (fibula) for the remainder of the season, and the Baltimore Ravens, who also could be without their starting QB, Lamar Jackson (thumb). For now, managers should continue to monitor his status. If he were to join the Patriots or Ravens, Jones could have some deep-league Superflex appeal, playing in a far better offensive environment.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Puka Nacua is Expected to be Healthy Ahead of the 2027 Season
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:50 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is expected to be fully healthy ahead of the 2027 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nacua recently underwent MCL surgery, which is expected to sideline him for the next four to five months, ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season and postseason. However, the star wideout is on track to be a full-go ahead of the 2027 campaign. While he is on the IR, Nacua will also serve a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Before the injury, the 25-year-old was putting together another highly productive campaign, operating as the WR1 in the Rams' offense. Through seven games, Nacua averaged a dominant 25.1 PPR points per game while drawing 13.3 targets per game from Matthew Stafford. Fantasy managers should continue to pay close attention to his status in the offseason, as his four-year rookie contract will expire at the conclusion of this season. He could look to test free agency and would likely be one of the most sought-after players on the open market.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey Expected to Suit Up on Sunday
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:39 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is expected to play Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. McConkey was listed as a limited participant in practice through the week and carried a questionable tag into the weekend. However, the team's top pass catcher has progressed enough and is expected to be in the lineup this afternoon. McConkey has dealt with these back spasms for several weeks. In Week 9, he was listed as active but couldn't log a single snap due to the injury. He was eventually listed as inactive ahead of their Week 10 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. After catching five passes for 82 yards and a score in their season opener, the former Georgia Bulldog has averaged just 6.5 PPR points per game over his last five contests. Given his lack of recent production and potential risk of re-injury, McConkey carries risky FLEX value in deeper PPR formats in a tilt against the Jets.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Carnell Tate Set to Return on Sunday
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:32 AM ETPer NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys. The former Ohio State standout has been unable to play in each of the team's last two contests due to a lingering shoulder injury but is expected to return on Sunday. Before the injury, Tate was starting to find his footing in the NFL and built a connection with his quarterback, Cam Ward. From Weeks 3 through 7, the former fourth overall selection from last April's NFL Draft averaged 13.6 PPR points per game and saw a hefty 8.0 targets per game. Before this stretch, Tate averaged a modest 6.8 PPR points per game over his first two NFL games. The Titans placed No. 2 WR Wan'Dale Robinson on the IR with a season-ending ankle injury, which should further increase Tate's target share. He will now operate as the clear WR1 opposite of Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. Facing a Dallas defense that has allowed 28.2 PPG and a league-worst 393.8 total yards per game, Tate profiles as an upside WR2 in all formats.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport