Elic Ayomanor is Shaky Starting Option
Nov 22, 2026, 9:49 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is coming off his best performance of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Ayomanor hauled in five of his 10 targets for 79 yards in the loss to the Jags. The targets, receptions, and yardage were all season highs for Ayomanor. However, his usage will likely take a hit with top wideout Carnell Tate (shoulder) expected to return for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ayomanor will probably fall in the pecking order, but he does have a plus matchup against the Cowboys' defense. This Dallas defense ranks 27th in the league in pass defense. Ayomanor is still on the fantasy radar, but he falls more into low-end flex territory for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
More Recent News
Colts Rejected Trade Offers for Jonathan Taylor and Daniel Jones
Trade offers the #Colts did not accept:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2026
• RB Jonathan Taylor for a 2nd and more.
• DT Grover Stewart for a 4th and 6th
• QB Daniel Jones and a conditional 5th for a 4th. https://t.co/HmCJVVuEQ6 pic.twitter.com/v4FWjcSS2G
Nov 22, 2026, 9:40 AM ET
Davante Adams Could Return Against Chiefs in Week 13
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 9:39 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) could return against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, head coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay indicated Adams was unlikely to be ready when the Rams host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. Adams remains on injured reserve after tearing his hamstring in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and undergoing surgery. Los Angeles hosts Kansas City on Thursday night, then visits the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13. Matthew Stafford completed passes to nine players in the Week 10 win over Arizona with Adams and Puka Nacua sidelined. Konata Mumpfield led the Rams with 81 receiving yards on three catches, including gains of 27 and 44 yards. With Nacua expected to miss the rest of the season after knee surgery, Adams has a chance to reclaim a leading role in the passing game when he returns. He caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games before the injury, making him worth an injured reserve spot for the fantasy playoffs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Micah Parsons on Track to Make Season Debut Wednesday Night vs. Rams
From @NFLGameDay Morning: #Rams WR Puka Nacua is out for the season, while Davante Adams is likely back in mid-December. Plus, Micah Parsons is still on track. pic.twitter.com/dj7HYaonTC— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 9:36 AM ET
Deebo Samuel Sr. is Risky Start for Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:36 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is coming off an excellent fantasy performance. Last week, Samuel hauled in all three of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed the ball three times for 78 yards and an additional score. He'll now head into a much more difficult matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. The Vikings rank 2nd in the league in passing defense coming into this game. There is also a decent chance that fellow wideout Mike Evans (Achilles) makes his return this weekend. Samuel would fall on the depth chart and already could have trouble finding success against the tough Vikings secondary. There is flex appeal here, but Samuel is far from a must-start for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordyn Tyson has High Upside for Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:28 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Tyson is ready to go and could be a solid fantasy option this weekend. The rookie wideout is coming off an 11-catch performance against the Carolina Panthers last week. The expectation is that the Saints are going to continue throwing his way after 13 targets against the Panthers. He'll head into a decent matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 11. The Bears rank 15th in the league in pass defense coming into this game. Tyson is a high upside player who ranks as RotoBaller's WR19 this weekend. Fantasy managers should consider him a high-end WR3 for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaylen Harrell Hospitalized After Tampa Crash
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 9:25 AM ETTennessee Titans defensive end Jaylen Harrell remained hospitalized Saturday after a Friday morning crash in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, the team said. Tampa police described his injuries as serious and are investigating whether he assaulted his rideshare driver before the crash, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported. In their preliminary account, police said Harrell was in the back seat and the vehicle was moving when the alleged assault occurred. The driver swerved and hit another vehicle before striking a utility pole. Harrell struck the windshield and lost consciousness, police said. The rideshare driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and the other driver was unhurt. Detectives are still working to establish the sequence of events. The Titans said they were in contact with Harrell's family. The 24-year-old has been on injured reserve since tearing his ACL against the San Francisco 49ers in Tennessee's preseason opener. Tennessee drafted Harrell out of Michigan in the seventh round in 2024. He played in all 34 regular-season games in his first two seasons and recorded 4.5 sacks in 2025.--Bruno Mulé
Source: FOX 13 News
NFL Expected to Play 10 International Games in 2027
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 9:15 AM ETThe NFL is expected to play 10 regular-season games outside the United States in 2027, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That is the most the league and the NFL Players Association have agreed to under their current collective bargaining agreement. Owners voted in May to raise the limit on league-run international games from eight to 10 as early as 2027. This season's record nine-game slate included eight league-run games and a Jacksonville Jaguars home game that the team operated at Wembley Stadium. The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings close the slate Sunday night at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The NFL last played there in 2022, when San Francisco beat the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers also opened this season's international slate against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, the NFL's first regular-season game in Australia. NFL executive Peter O'Reilly said he expects most of next season's games to be in countries that have already hosted. Berlin is set to host in 2027, and the NFL's agreement to play in Mexico City runs through 2028.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Adonai Mitchell is Boom-or-Bust Flex Play
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:14 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has been a tough player to gauge for fantasy managers. Over the last four games, Mitchell has posted two good or decent performances and two catchless games. At this point, fantasy managers can't exactly be sure what they're going to get from Mitchell every weekend. He does head into a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. The Chargers' defense ranks 23rd in passing yards allowed per game. The targets have been there for Mitchell, with seven or more in each of the last three games. Unfortunately, the success hasn't always been there for him lately. Fantasy managers should consider Mitchell a boom-or-bust flex play for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Colts are Shutting Down Alec Pierce for the Remainder of the Season
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 8:10 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts are shutting down wide receiver Alec Pierce for the remainder of the 2026 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 25-year-old wideout has been battling a heel injury since September and is now slated to miss the remainder of the season. Pierce was placed on the injured reserve after their Week 2 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, Pierce has not made any significant progress in his recovery, and given the team's placement in the standings, they will look to ensure he is fully healthy ahead of the 2027 season. In limited action, Pierce caught five passes for 72 yards on seven total targets. Last season, Pierce enjoyed a breakout campaign, posting his first 1,000-yard effort and finding the back of the end zone six times. As a result, fantasy managers should expect Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks, and Anthony Gould to operate as the top WRs in Indianapolis for the back-half of the campaign.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Daniel Jones Expected to Clear Waivers, Will Wait for Right Opportunity
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:55 AM ETFormer Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to clear waivers and will wait for the right opportunity before signing with a new team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Colts released Jones following their Thursday loss to the Houston Texans. In this contest, Jones endured another rough effort, going 12-for-27 for 144 yards, no scores, and an interception. This marked his sixth straight game throwing at least one interception. During this noted period, Jones has averaged only 158.8 passing yards per game with just four total passing touchdowns. In his absence, Anthony Richardson Sr. is set to take over QB1 duties in Indianapolis. Rapoport noted that Jones is expected to draw interest, possibly from the New England Patriots, who could be without Drake Maye (fibula) for the remainder of the season, and the Baltimore Ravens, who also could be without their starting QB, Lamar Jackson (thumb). For now, managers should continue to monitor his status. If he were to join the Patriots or Ravens, Jones could have some deep-league Superflex appeal, playing in a far better offensive environment.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Puka Nacua is Expected to be Healthy Ahead of the 2027 Season
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:50 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is expected to be fully healthy ahead of the 2027 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nacua recently underwent MCL surgery, which is expected to sideline him for the next four to five months, ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season and postseason. However, the star wideout is on track to be a full-go ahead of the 2027 campaign. While he is on the IR, Nacua will also serve a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Before the injury, the 25-year-old was putting together another highly productive campaign, operating as the WR1 in the Rams' offense. Through seven games, Nacua averaged a dominant 25.1 PPR points per game while drawing 13.3 targets per game from Matthew Stafford. Fantasy managers should continue to pay close attention to his status in the offseason, as his four-year rookie contract will expire at the conclusion of this season. He could look to test free agency and would likely be one of the most sought-after players on the open market.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey Expected to Suit Up on Sunday
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:39 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is expected to play Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. McConkey was listed as a limited participant in practice through the week and carried a questionable tag into the weekend. However, the team's top pass catcher has progressed enough and is expected to be in the lineup this afternoon. McConkey has dealt with these back spasms for several weeks. In Week 9, he was listed as active but couldn't log a single snap due to the injury. He was eventually listed as inactive ahead of their Week 10 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. After catching five passes for 82 yards and a score in their season opener, the former Georgia Bulldog has averaged just 6.5 PPR points per game over his last five contests. Given his lack of recent production and potential risk of re-injury, McConkey carries risky FLEX value in deeper PPR formats in a tilt against the Jets.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Carnell Tate Set to Return on Sunday
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:32 AM ETPer NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys. The former Ohio State standout has been unable to play in each of the team's last two contests due to a lingering shoulder injury but is expected to return on Sunday. Before the injury, Tate was starting to find his footing in the NFL and built a connection with his quarterback, Cam Ward. From Weeks 3 through 7, the former fourth overall selection from last April's NFL Draft averaged 13.6 PPR points per game and saw a hefty 8.0 targets per game. Before this stretch, Tate averaged a modest 6.8 PPR points per game over his first two NFL games. The Titans placed No. 2 WR Wan'Dale Robinson on the IR with a season-ending ankle injury, which should further increase Tate's target share. He will now operate as the clear WR1 opposite of Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. Facing a Dallas defense that has allowed 28.2 PPG and a league-worst 393.8 total yards per game, Tate profiles as an upside WR2 in all formats.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Baker Mayfield Expected to Play Sunday
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:25 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mayfield has been dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his foot (per The Ringer's Tom Pelissero) and will wear a special cleat in order to play. During the week, the veteran quarterback began as a non-participant but upgraded to limited participation on Thursday and Friday. Even though he carried a questionable tag into the weekend, he is on track to suit up this afternoon. Before their Week 10 bye, Mayfield put up his best outing of the season, from a yardage perspective, throwing for 243 against the Bears. However, he did not throw a TD pass and added two interceptions. This season, Mayfield is averaging 153.7 passing yards per game and has yet to throw multiple passing touchdowns in a contest. Even though he faces an inconsistent Lions secondary, Mayfield has mid-end QB2 value given his modest production this season.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Is A Borderline Top-10 Option In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 22, 2026, 1:31 AM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense racked up three sacks in Week 10 against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to secure a 38-18 victory. The Bengals defense bounced back from a poor outing in Week 8, when they allowed the Tennessee Titans to score 36 points. Since then, the Cincinnati defensive unit has held opposing offenses to 18 points or fewer in back-to-back games. That said, the Bengals have secured just one takeaway in the last two games combined. Now Cincinnati heads to Washington to take on the Commanders. The Bengals' offense will almost certainly find ways to score which will put pressure on the Commanders' offense to respond. In what could easily be the highest-scoring game of the week, it may be tough to trust the Bengals defense. This defense will also be without LB Oren Burks and likely CB Jalen Davis who is listed as doubtful for Monday night. The Cincinnati defense is ranked ninth in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making them an option to consider with multiple teams on bye this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com
Cam Ward a Sneaky Week 11 Waiver Add
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 1:20 AM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has begun heating up over the past few weeks and offers excellent streaming potential in his matchup with a struggling Dallas Cowboys defense. Ward had been pretty pedestrian for most of the season, but has come alive since going toe-to-toe with quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 8. The recent surge lines up with Tennessee tailoring the offense more toward the former first-overall pick's play style, and it's hard to argue with the results. While this may not be the new norm for Ward, it's the most dynamic Tennessee's offense has looked since he took over the reins. Moreover, he's got a favorable spot on tap in Dallas. The Cowboys' defense is reeling and has allowed the second-most points (28.2) and most total yards per game (393.8) thus far. Ward and the Titans' attack are building confidence and stand a good chance of putting together another productive outing as their game with Dallas presents Week 11's highest over/under (54.5).--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Evan McPherson Looking To Get Back On Track Against Commanders
Joshua Costello
Nov 22, 2026, 1:16 AM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson's streak of perfection came to an end in last week's 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. McPherson missed his first kick of the season on a 43-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter of Week 10. Despite the missed field goal, the Bengals kicker was perfect on all five of his extra-point attempts in the contest. McPherson will look to begin a new streak of made field goals as the team travels to Washington to face the Commanders. This upcoming game is tied for the highest projected total of the week, meaning there should be a ton of points put on the board. McPherson should find his fair share of extra-point attempts with a couple of field goals sprinkled in against Washington. McPherson is ranked K4 in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making him one of the most valuable kickers to start this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Gesicki Is A Boom-Or-Bust TE In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 22, 2026, 1:07 AM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki will take on the Washington Commanders on the road this Monday night. Despite the Bengals blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, Gesicki only had one catch for nine yards in the win. The veteran tight end has the misfortune of playing behind arguably the best wide receiver duo and one of the better pass-catching running backs in the league. Due to his position in the pecking order, Gesicki is almost guaranteed limited volume every week. Since he is a talented big-bodied pass-catcher, Gesicki has been able to capitalize on his few opportunities with touchdowns. In a game with the highest over/under of the week, Gesicki could find his way into the end zone again. The Commanders' defense is not a unit to fear for opposing pass catchers, making this a favorable matchup for Gesicki. Gesicki is ranked TE15 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a mid-range TE2 this week. Fantasy managers dealing with bye weeks could use Gesicki as a fill-in option due to his nose for pay dirt.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Makai Lemon an Intriguing Add Despite Volatile Environment
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 1:06 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon has shown well recently with an elevated workload, and may still hold fantasy value in Week 11's game with the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. With fellow wideouts DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle/foot) both out for the last three games with their respective injuries, the rookie strung together a few nice outings, averaging 6.3 receptions and 61.7 yards on a team-high 26 targets. His production will likely dip with Smith slated to return, though Wicks' continued absence will give Lemon another chance to solidify a larger role. Furthermore, Smith suiting up should help Lemon, as the latter shouldn't have to line up on the perimeter as often. Admittedly, the matchup with Pittsburgh isn't great, and Joe Milton III is still trying to find his footing, which lowers the offense's floor. All that said, the 22-year-old has shown enough over his last few appearances to at least garner interest as a bench stash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Antonio Williams a Startable Waiver Stash
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 12:52 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is steadily emerging as a player to be rostered in most formats ahead of Monday night's primetime meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. Since Week 8, following the team's bye and the loss of wideout Terry McLaurin (knee), Williams' snap share has ticked up considerably, averaging a healthy 84.3% and leading the WR corps in the process. Teammate Stefon Diggs and tight end Chig Okonkwo have each commanded more targets over that frame, although the rookie has been solid. While Diggs likely has the best chance to lead the team in receptions for the rest of the campaign, Williams is emerging with some flex intrigue. He can be used that way in Week 11, as Washington's clash with the Bengals features the second-highest over-under on the slate (53.5). Quarterback Jayden Daniels has played well, and the team should be forced to keep up with a red-hot Bengals offense. Owners can't expect the world from the Clemson product, but he's more than viable as a low-end WR3/flex for the matchup ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN