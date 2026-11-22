Nov 22, 2026, 9:15 AM ET

The NFL is expected to play 10 regular-season games outside the United States in 2027, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That is the most the league and the NFL Players Association have agreed to under their current collective bargaining agreement. Owners voted in May to raise the limit on league-run international games from eight to 10 as early as 2027. This season's record nine-game slate included eight league-run games and a Jacksonville Jaguars home game that the team operated at Wembley Stadium. The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings close the slate Sunday night at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The NFL last played there in 2022, when San Francisco beat the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers also opened this season's international slate against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, the NFL's first regular-season game in Australia. NFL executive Peter O'Reilly said he expects most of next season's games to be in countries that have already hosted. Berlin is set to host in 2027, and the NFL's agreement to play in Mexico City runs through 2028.