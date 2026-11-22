Samaje Perine Could Score At Washington
Nov 22, 2026, 12:13 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has taken a back seat to Chase Brown in recent weeks, but has still been able to find value in the RB2 role. Perine rushed six times for 14 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 25 yards in last week's win. The veteran back was the only Bengals rusher to find the end zone in Week 10. Perine has now scored three times in the last five games and could find pay dirt again as the team takes on the Washington Commanders on the road this week. In a game with the highest over/under of the week, the Bengals should put up plenty of points and some of those may come from Perine. Perine is ranked RB32 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a low-end RB3 option with multiple teams on bye this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Chase Brown Should Be A Low-End RB1 Against Commanders
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Nov 22, 2026, 12:04 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown continued to cement himself at the team's clear RB1 in last week's 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown rushed 10 times for 44 yards and caught eight passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10. While Samaje Perine was able to find the end zone on the ground, Brown found it twice through the air. The Bengals back continues to show that the majority of his fantasy value comes from his role as a pass catcher in the high-flying Cincinnati offense. While receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins take the tops of defenses, Brown thrives in the short game, swallowing up targets and racking up yards after the catch. Brown will get the chance to prove his value against the Washington Commanders this Monday night. The Commanders defense likely won't be able to stop the Bengals offense on the ground or through the air which bodes well for Brown's odds of success. Brown is ranked RB12 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a low-end RB1 option this week. Fantasy managers may be disappointed with his production so far, but Brown's fantasy value is on the rise.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tee Higgins Ready For Bounce Back Performance At Washington
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Nov 21, 2026, 11:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught five passes for 66 yards in last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the Bengals putting up 38 points, Higgins had a relatively pedestrian stat line by his standards. Fellow receiver Ja'Marr Chase took most of the receiving workload as he caught 11 passes for 231 yards in Week 10. Higgins should be able to bounce back this week as the team takes on the Washington Commanders on the road this Monday night. The Commanders defense has been one of the most generous units against opposing wide receivers, allowing tons of production this season. This week's matchup is also tied for the highest over/under of the week, meaning there's a good chance Higgins gets involved in the scoring on Monday. Higgins is ranked WR5 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a strong WR1 option along with Chase this week. The Bengals receivers are expected to go off this week and Higgins should be more involved than he was last week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Ja'Marr Chase Ready For Another High Scoring Affair
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Nov 21, 2026, 11:32 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will head to Washington to take on the Commanders on Monday night. Chase had an incredible performance in last week's 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The superstar wideout racked up 11 catches for 231 yards in the victory. Chase was a target hog on Sunday, earning 14 targets and eclipsing 200 receiving yards while no other Bengals pass catcher reached 70 yards. After a slow start to the season, Chase is playing like the best wide receiver in football during this recent stretch. He will get the chance to continue his hot streak against a Commanders defense that has struggled to contain wide receivers this season. Chase is unsurprisingly ranked WR1 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him the best option at the position this week. Fantasy managers should continue to start Chase every week regardless of matchup because he arguably has the highest upside of any wide receiver in the league.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Evan Engram is a Shaky Starting Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 21, 2026, 11:00 PM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram has been a lackluster fantasy option throughout most of the season. The veteran tight end did post a decent performance during their most recent game against the Carolina Panthers. Engram hauled in four of his five targets for 33 yards in the win. That 33-yard performance was the most yardage for Engram since Week 5, when he finished with 55 yards. The Broncos are getting healthy at wide receiver with Jaylen Waddle (concussion) cleared to play and Pat Bryant making his return in Week 9. The expectation is that Engram will see a reduced workload with the Broncos getting healthy at wideout. He does have a plus-matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders defense in Week 11. The Raiders have allowed 62 receptions and eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. It's a good matchup for Engram, but he remains a shaky streaming option given his struggles this season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Courtland Sutton is a Flex Play for Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 21, 2026, 10:49 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been a more consistent fantasy option in recent weeks. Over the last three games, Sutton has finished with 45 receiving yards or more in all those contests. In Week 9, Sutton saw a season-high nine targets, hauling in five of them for 45 yards in the win. The hope is that his consistent play will continue against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. The Raiders come into this game ranked 24th in pass defense. It's worth noting that Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is returning this weekend after exiting early in Week 9. It's unlikely that Sutton sees another nine-target game with Waddle back in the mix. Regardless, Sutton should be able to offer flex appeal for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaylen Waddle in the Mix as WR3 for Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 21, 2026, 10:42 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Waddle was limited to 14 snaps and one catch for 22 yards during the Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. Waddle has since progressed through the league's concussion protocol and is cleared to play against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. Waddle hasn't been a trustworthy fantasy option this season, but he does have a plus-matchup against the Raiders defense. The Raiders come into this game ranked 24th in pass defense. It's a great matchup for Waddle, but he remains a WR3 due to his inconsistent play lately.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Pat Bryant Could be Flex Option in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 21, 2026, 10:35 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant is an intriguing fantasy option heading into the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. He looked solid during his return to the field during the Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Bryant hauled in four of his five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. He remains the third option in the pecking order, but could be an interesting option in a plus-matchup against the Raiders secondary. The Raiders currently rank 24th in the league in pass defense. They've allowed 234.0 passing yards per game and 22 passing touchdowns. Bryant could be worth a look as a deep league flex option in this plus-matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.K. Dobbins Falls into RB3 Conversation
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 21, 2026, 10:21 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has seen his role take a significant hit over the last few weeks. The return of rookie Jonah Coleman has taken a major cut out of Dobbins playing time. Over the last three games, Dobbins has seen seven carries or fewer and 23 rushing yards or fewer in all of those contests. Coleman has become the lead back in Denver, and Dobbins is taking a backseat now. The only positive for Dobbins is that he'll head into a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. The Raiders currently have the 31st ranked rush defense in the league. Despite a great matchup, Dobbins remains a risky starting option in most fantasy formats. He could offer RB3 value depending on the format.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jonah Coleman Offers RB1 Upside for Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 21, 2026, 10:13 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman has quickly become the clear-cut RB1 on this roster. He has posted back-to-back strong performances with a touchdown in each contest. He has also been a reliable option through the air with four receptions for 30-plus yards in each of the last two games. The assumption is that the good times are going to continue for Coleman against the Las Vegas Raiders defense in Week 11. The Raiders currently rank 31st in the league in rush defense coming into this game. They've allowed 151.1 rushing yards per game and 13 touchdowns on the ground. RotoBaller has Coleman ranked as the RB8 heading into this game. He has a juicy matchup and has been playing above expectations lately. Fantasy managers consider Coleman a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Joe Burrow Poised For Another Huge Game In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Nov 21, 2026, 9:46 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continued his red hot streak in last week's 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow completed 35 of 44 pass attempts (80%) for 409 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout win. The Bengals QB has easily been the most valuable quarterback in fantasy over this recent stretch and he will get the opportunity to continue lighting up the box score this Monday night. Burrow and the Bengals will head to Washington to take on the Commanders in prime time. The Commanders defense has not been especially tough on quarterbacks this season and Burrow is playing as well as anyone right now so the matchup should not hold him back. This contest is also tied for the highest over/under of the week, meaning there should be a lot of points on the board when the game ends. Burrow is ranked QB1 in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making him an easy start at the position. Burrow has been playing incredible football lately and he should continue being productive this Monday night.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cam Skattebo to Continue Handling a Heavy Workload
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 21, 2026, 9:43 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has seen a heavier workload in recent weeks, and that's likely to continue going forward. According to Dan Duggan, Skattebo is expected to remain with a heavy workload until Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) returns from the Injured Reserve. Last week, Skattebo played a season-high 89 percent of the offensive snaps. He carried the ball 18 times for 78 yards with two touchdowns in the loss to the Washington Commanders. It sounds like Skattebo will once again be getting a ton of action in the backfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. The 24-year-old offers RB1 upside for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Dan Duggan
Puka Nacua has Four-to-Five Month Recovery Window
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 21, 2026, 9:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is expected to miss 4-to-5 months of action after undergoing MCL surgery, Adam Schefter reports. Nacua is out for the rest of the season and is unlikely to return during the playoffs. Nacua may have taken his last snap with the team. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. He'll finish this season with 70 receptions, 715 receiving yards and four touchdowns in seven games. The Rams will need to lean on Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, and Tutu Atwell, with Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring) both sidelined right now. Fantasy managers in redraft formats are safe to drop Nacua.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Schefter
Bo Nix an Attractive Streamer in Plus Matchup
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 7:20 PM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is deserving of streaming consideration when his team takes on the visiting Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. Nix and the Broncos offense had a dismal stretch earlier in the campaign, though he's looked considerably better over the previous few weeks. It's unclear whether the switch to head coach Sean Payton calling plays has had any effect on the former Oregon Duck. Either way, fantasy managers likely have no qualms about the boost in production. There's hope he can keep it rolling in Week 11, too, when Denver lines up with the division-rival Raiders. Through 10 weeks, Las Vegas has allowed the most points per game (28.9) and has been one of the most favorable matchups for fantasy QBs, yielding the second-most points to the position. With his full cast of receiving weapons healthy, a revamped run game behind him, and a vulnerable matchup on tap, Nix sits favorably as RotoBaller's QB13 for the matchup ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Rachaad White Uncertain for Week 11
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 7:05 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (heel) is questionable for this week's home clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. White was a late addition to the Commanders' practice report, logging a limited session on Friday, and a DNP to follow as the team preps for a Monday night bout with the Bengals. Earlier on Saturday, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that White is expected to be available and was held out of practice due to heel soreness. It's a positive sentiment, though he's not guaranteed to suit up. Teammate Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), who also has a questionable tag, received the same vote of confidence. Croskey-Merritt practiced in full this week, so he figures to have a better chance of being available. When the duo is healthy, owners can expect White to retain his role in the passing game, while Croskey-Merritt handles most of the early-down work. Veteran backfield mate Austin Ekeler will stay in the mix if either or both are inactive, but would see a steep drop in touches if both are active.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Washington Commanders
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Expected to Return on Monday
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 6:50 PM ETPer the team, Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) has been deemed questionable for Week 11's Monday night meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. Croskey-Merritt was placed on injured reserve following Washington's Week 5 tie with the New York Giants. The timing was unfortunate for the second-year pro, as he was coming off his best outing of the season. While Croskey-Merritt has officially drawn a questionable tag for the home matchup, he appears to be tracking to play, following a week of full practice sessions. Furthermore, it's possible he's thrust into a considerable role, as backfield mate Rachaad White's (heel) status is also uncertain after a late-week DNP due to a heel injury. Head coach Dan Quinn said earlier that White would be able to suit up, but there's no telling whether the soreness will linger. For now, fantasy managers should keep a close eye on the situation, as Croskey-Merritt would get a significant boost if White misses, and vice versa. Austin Ekeler is expected to stay in the mix regardless of the outcome, at least this week.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Matt Zenitz
San Francisco Cuts Ties with Brandin Cooks
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 6:34 PM ETAccording to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco, the San Francisco 49ers have released veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks joined the team in early October, appearing in five games as San Francisco dealt with wide receiver injuries at the start of the year. However, he was a healthy scratch in Week 10 and will now look for work elsewhere. The journeyman recorded five catches, 58 yards, and a touchdown on 10 targets in his short stint with the 49ers. Transactionally, it makes sense, considering former teammate Mike Evans (Achilles) is set to return for Sunday's pivotal clash with the visiting Minnesota Vikings, rendering Cooks' services no longer required. It will be interesting to see if he draws interest from another team.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Matt Maiocco
Raiders Elevate Carter Runyon Ahead of Meeting with Denver
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 6:18 PM ETThe Athletic's Sam Warren reports that the Las Vegas Raiders have elevated tight end Carter Runyon from the practice squad to the active roster in anticipation of Sunday's divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos. Teammate Brock Bowers (ankle, quad) was able to practice in a limited fashion to close out the week, ultimately drawing a questionable tag for Sunday's road game. However, Runyon's elevation suggests that Bowers may be on the wrong side of his designation. The 25-year-old made his first appearance this season in last weekend's loss to San Francisco, failing to draw a target on a mere two snaps. If Bowers sits out Week 11, Runyon would likely see the field quite a bit more, but he still doesn't present any interest for fantasy. As it stands, he's little more than a depth piece for Las Vegas, slated to rotate in behind fellow tight ends Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Sam Warren
Kyren Williams Dealing With Toe Soreness, Expected to Play in Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 5:37 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) is dealing with soreness in his toe, but he is expected to play in next week's game against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, head coach Sean McVay told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. The Rams are on bye this week, but as long as the 26-year-old is able to practice early next week, he should be available on Thanksgiving Eve versus Green Bay. Williams leads the Rams in carries (139), rushing yards (616), and rushing touchdowns (six), but not by much over the rising Blake Corum, who is right on his tail with 103 carries for 547 yards (5.3 yards per attempt) and five touchdowns through 10 weeks in 2026. Williams also leads Corum slightly in receiving categories, with 38 catches on 51 targets for 267 yards and one touchdown, compared to 13 catches on 22 targets for 118 yards and one touchdown for Corum. In last week's win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, both RBs played exactly 39 offensive snaps, with Corum outproducing Williams for a second straight week with a season-high-tying 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, adding three catches for 19 yards. Williams will continue to be a key offensive piece for L.A., especially when considering their injuries at the receiver position, but Corum's elevated role is worrisome for Williams' weekly ceiling and floor moving forward as an RB2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Zay Flowers' Work After the Catch Keeps Him in Week 11 Lineups
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 5:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers gained 38 of his 74 receiving yards after the catch in Jacoby Brissett's Baltimore debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Carolina Panthers, who host Baltimore on Sunday, have allowed 12.8 catches per game to wide receivers. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson caught 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards against them in Week 10, including a 20-yard gain on a short throw. Carolina activated cornerback Mike Jackson (groin) from injured reserve Saturday after he practiced fully all week, though he remains questionable. Flowers is WR11 in RotoBaller's Week 11 PPR rankings and belongs in 12-team lineups. He had three catches for six yards with Joe Fagnano at quarterback against the Jacksonville Jaguars, then drew just one first-half target against the Chargers before catching five of six for 57 yards after halftime. Brissett attempted 49 passes that night, and only seven went Flowers' way. Flowers has yet to get back to the volume he saw from Week 4 through Week 7, when he drew at least nine targets in every game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow Carries No Injury Designation for Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 5:04 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (illness) carries no game designation for Monday night's matchup with the Washington Commanders. He practiced in full at each of Cincinnati's three sessions from Thursday through Saturday and said Friday that he was feeling better. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (knee) is set to play after three full practices. His 824 receiving yards rank sixth in the NFL, two spots behind Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals will be without starting right guard Dalton Risner (knees) against a defense that blitzes at the NFL's fourth-highest rate (35.7%), according to Pro Football Reference. Burrow completed all 12 of his attempts against the Pittsburgh Steelers' blitz for 186 yards in Week 10, per Next Gen Stats. He finished with 409 passing yards and four touchdowns, his fifth straight game with at least three touchdown passes. Washington ranks 31st with 244.8 net passing yards allowed per game and gave up 293 passing yards to New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy in its last game. Burrow is RotoBaller's top-ranked quarterback for Week 11.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cincinnati Bengals