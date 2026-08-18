Jayden Higgins Exits Tuesday's Practice Early
Jayden Higgins (undisclosed), who has been the team's most impressive player in training camp, exited Tuesday's practice early due to an undisclosed injury, according to Cole Thompson of Texans Wire. Higgins was on the ground in pain but was able to get up on his own. He headed to the locker room for further evaluation, and he is unlikely to return for the rest of the day. We will have more information on Higgins' injury once more details emerge, but this is concerning for the Texans' offense. The 23-year-old second-rounder in 2025 from Iowa State enters his second year in the NFL as the leading candidate for WR2 duties across from WR1 Nico Collins after catching 41 of his 68 targets for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in his first year in the league. If Higgins' injury is not serious, he will be a nice second-year breakout target in the later rounds of fantasy drafts in 2026. Stay tuned for more details on his injury and how long he might be out.
Source: Texans Wire - Cole Thompson
Source: Texans Wire - Cole Thompson