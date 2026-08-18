Keon Coleman Seen in a Walking Boot Following Preseason Injury
Keon Coleman (foot) was banged up in the team's preseason opener, appearing to favor his lower body after being tackled on a fourth-down converting catch. On Tuesday, he was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot, according to Buffalo sports reporter Dan Fetes. Head coach Joe Brady had indicated after the game that the injury was not overly serious, but it now appears that Coleman will miss some time at the end of what has been a productive training camp. At RotoBaller's WR112, the third-year receiver was hardly factoring into 2026 draft plans, but any uncertainty surrounding the injury is now likely to see him removed from boards entirely.
Source: Dan Fetes
Source: Dan Fetes