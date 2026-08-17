Jerry Jones Willing to Add More Pieces to Cowboys Roster

Aug 17, 2026, 11:00 PM ET
Even after the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran pass-rusher Von Miller to a one-year deal on Sunday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on Monday that he's willing to make a "substantive move to further improve the roster if one should arise," per Todd Archer of ESPN. "I think it's fair to say that if we could improve it, which is almost a cliche, we would," Jones said. "Because again, I'm even more excited today than I was when we started camp that our team is going to be one that if we can have some things go right for us, avoid some injury, we could really be something that we all want to be. And that's a team that's competing for the big games. So bottom line is the answer is, yes, if we saw something that would help us any place, we'd do it." When asked if he had talked to any owners or GMs lately, Jones said he had talked to "a few" and would see "a bunch of them" at an owners' meeting next week, but that he didn't think being with other owners would lead to a potential trade. The Cowboys are excited about the addition of Miller, a former Super Bowl MVP, and what he can add to a defense that already includes pass-rushers Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN Dallas - Todd Archer