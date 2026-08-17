Is CeeDee Lamb Worth the First-Round Price Tag?
CeeDee Lamb currently has an ADP of 11.0, which makes him a first-round pick in fantasy drafts and the fifth receiver off the board. When Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott are both healthy, the pass catcher has elite upside in fantasy football. Fortunately, there have been plenty of reports from training camp indicating that the receiver and quarterback have looked great together recently. However, there's also some risk associated with drafting Lamb, who finished as the WR22 in PPR leagues after missing three games last year. He has missed five games over the last two seasons and also faces some competition for targets from George Pickens, who had a breakout campaign in Dallas last year. Ideally, fantasy managers could get Lamb at the first-round and second-round turn, allowing them to pair him with a top-tier running back.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller