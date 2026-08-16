Alec Pierce to Miss All of Training Camp
Alec Pierce (left ankle) will miss all of training camp as he continues to recover from left ankle surgery, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. The surgery occurred in April, and while the Colts remain confident that he'll be ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 13, it would have been nice to see Pierce get some preseason reps beforehand. He's still at least a week away from handling a normal practice workload, which could potentially have an impact on the number of snaps he plays in Week 1. If Pierce isn't at 100 percent for the season opener, we'd expect to see Daniel Jones distribute more targets to Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, as well as standout tight end Tyler Warren. As it stands, the newly extended Pierce ranks as the overall WR46 in RotoBaller's latest redraft fantasy football rankings.
Source: James Boyd
Source: James Boyd