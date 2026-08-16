Austin Cindric Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond

Aug 16, 2026, 3:39 PM ET
Team Penske's Austin Cindric scored his best finish of the 2026 season in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Cindric first had an uphill battle to a top finish as he started the race from 23rd, but the speed in his car was better than most. The No. 2 Ford driver moved up through the field on pure speed and a well-executed pit stop midway through the stage. Cindric placed fourth at the end of the first stage, earning seven stage points. The second stage featured some struggles for Cindric, as he nearly collided with Daniel Suarez at one point on pit road and lost some positions. However, Cindric's car pulled him back up through the field, and he placed fourth at the end of the second stage, gathering seven more stage points. In the final stage, Cindric ran inside the top five throughout the whole stage outside of pit stops, but was still slower than Chase Briscoe and his teammate Joey Logano to compete for the win. Cindric's second top-5 finish of the season moved him up to 15th in the Cup Series standings and 57 points ahead of the cutoff to make The Chase.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com