DeVonta Smith Goes Through Pregame Warmups, Not Playing in the Preseason Opener
DeVonta Smith (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, per Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. However, Smith did go through pregame warm-ups despite the injury. The 27-year-old missed seven straight practices at one point with his hamstring injury, but did do some work on the side. Smith would have played if it were a regular-season game, as the injury doesn't appear to be serious. He caught 77 passes for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns over 17 games last season. Smith is set to be Philadelphia's No. 1 wide receiver after the Eagles dealt A.J. Brown to the Patriots during the offseason. Smith is the Eagles' top wide receiver weapon and could be set for a career year as long as his hamstring injury doesn't linger into the regular season.
Source: Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer
Source: Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer