Juan Soto Vows to Return This Year
Juan Soto (calf) made a vow that he will return to the Mets this season at some point. He doesn't have a clear timeline for his return after being diagnosed with a strained left calf at the end of July. Since then, he has made his way back onto the field and, as recently as Friday, was seen doing light on-field workouts and stretches, as well as some wind sprints. Still, while he has a ways to go before returning, he admits that he simply wants to get back on the field and help contribute to the on-field success the Mets have been enjoying as of late. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but the 27-year-old All-Star is looking to add to his totals of 21 home runs and seven stolen bases before the season comes to an end. Given his elite fantasy upside and the promising nature of this developing news, he is worth stashing in the hopes that he can return and help fantasy baseball managers down the stretch.
Source: Bill Ladson - MLB.com
Source: Bill Ladson - MLB.com