Will Smith Takes On-Field Batting Practice
Will Smith (neck) took on-field batting practice on Friday before the team's game against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, according to Sonja Chen of MLB.com. Smith has been on the injured list for over two months, but he's slowly making progress after being cleared to resume baseball activities at the end of July. The 31-year-old veteran backstop will eventually need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment, but if he can avoid any setbacks once he resumes playing in games, it seems plausible that he could be back in the Dodgers' starting lineup by the end of August. It's been a tough 2026 season for the three-time All-Star and former first-rounder, as Smith has played in just 52 games (201 plate appearances) and has hit .249 (43-for-173) with six home runs, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored. Once back to full health, though, he'll be L.A.'s primary catcher in one of the best lineups in the league. Smith is rostered in only 68% of Yahoo leagues now after his extended stay on the sidelines due to a frustrating neck injury that initially wasn't even expected to land him on the IL.
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen