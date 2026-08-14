Colt Emerson Heads to the Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
Colt Emerson (wrist) was placed on the 10-day Injured List, according to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times. It was originally reported that Emerson was on his way back to Triple-A Tacoma. Instead, Emerson will head to the Major League Injured List due to left wrist inflammation. When healthy, Emerson was struggling with a .190/.246/.335 slash line since being called up to the MLB in May. In a corresponding move, infielder Brock Rodden will head to the Mariners and serve as infield depth. It's unclear when Emerson will return, but he can likely be dropped in redraft formats anyway.
Source: Adam Jude
Source: Adam Jude