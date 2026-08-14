Tua Tagovailoa has "Inside Track" on Starting QB Job
Tua Tagovailoa has an "inside track" on the starting gig. Tagovailoa is the obvious favorite to eventually be named the Falcons' Week 1 starter under center, primarily because Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has yet to be cleared for team drills in training camp after suffering a partially torn ACL in his knee in Week 11 of last year. As long as Tagovailoa stays healthy through the preseason and doesn't totally flop, he should enter his first year in Atlanta as the starter over the rehabbing Penix. However, with that said, that won't suddenly make him a super popular QB2 target in superflex leagues, as there's still plenty of injury risk with the former first-rounder, and the Falcons will likely have a short leash on him if he struggles. Head coach Kevin Stefanski may wait until after the preseason and for Penix to get a fair shake before making an official announcement. At RotoBaller, Tagovailoa is ranked as the QB30, one spot behind Raiders' rookie Fernando Mendoza.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler