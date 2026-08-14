Brenen Thompson Garners Six Targets in NFL Debut
Brenen Thompson had two catches for 30 yards on six targets in Thursday's preseason 27-7 victory over the Houston Texans. Thompson was tied for the most targets last night (6) with wideout Keandre Lambert-Smith. The 23-year-old rookie immediately showed his ability to be a deep threat in the Chargers' offense with his average of 15 yards per catch. Thompson has had a strong training camp up to this point, and he could find his way into a consistent rotational role for the regular season if he continues to stand out. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel made a heavy push for the team to draft him, so it will be worth managers keeping notes on him as the preseason goes on.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN