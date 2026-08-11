Marlins Place Kyle Stowers on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Kyle Stowers (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 10) with a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Graham Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Stowers is on the shelf after tweaking his left hamstring in the team's series finale on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. It's the second time this year that Stowers has gone on the IL with a hamstring issue, although earlier this year he dealt with a right-hamstring strain. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger hasn't been nearly as good as he was in 2025 in what was a breakout season, when he slashed .288/.368/.544 with a .912 OPS, a career-high 25 home runs, 73 RBI, 61 runs scored, and five stolen bases in his 117 games. He heads to the IL on Tuesday with a .242/.327/.462 slash line in 2026 with a .788 OPS, 16 long balls, 52 RBI, 44 runs, and a stolen base in 94 games played across 399 plate appearances. Stowers is still a young power-hitting outfielder worth stashing in most fantasy leagues, and he could be ready to return when he's eligible in 10 days.
Source: Miami Marlins
Source: Miami Marlins