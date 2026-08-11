Joe Ryan Plays Catch on Flat Ground
Joe Ryan (glute) played catch on flat ground on Monday, according to AaronGleeman.com. Ryan is already throwing after being placed on the 15-day injured list with a left-glute strain last Friday. The 30-year-old veteran could have a chance to return to the Twins' starting rotation when he's eligible to come off the IL on Aug. 21, but that remains to be seen. Ryan struggled to repeat his delivery since the All-Star break, which led to the Twins shutting him down for at least two weeks. His poor results so far in the second half can be attributed to his glute injury. Overall, Ryan, a two-time All-Star, is 6-8 with a 3.65 ERA (3.42 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 138 strikeouts and 27 walks in 125 2/3 innings and 23 starts. He's seen a slight drop in his strikeout rate (26.4%), but his command remains stellar with a 5.2% walk rate in his sixth year in the majors. Ryan needs to remain stashed in all fantasy formats with his return potentially right around the corner.
Source: AaronGleeman.com
Source: AaronGleeman.com