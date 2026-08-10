De'Von Achane Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
De'Von Achane is set for a heavy workload in the 2026 season, according to head coach Jeff Hafley. Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Hafley said, "[Achane] will never give a head tap. I said, 'Don't worry, buddy.'" "After you touch the ball 40-45 times, I'm going to have to pick you up and carry you back to the locker room." In his third season, Achane had over 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns on 305 attempts. With strong endorsement from his head coach, Achane may be in line for a larger workload in 2026. With defenses more focused on stopping Achane, he could be more inefficient than he's been over his three-year career. If his volume improves, he could threaten to be the RB1 overall this season.
Source: FinsXTRA
Source: FinsXTRA