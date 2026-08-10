Jamarion Sharp Officially Joins Clippers
Jamarion Sharp to a two-way contract, finalizing the deal after the sides previously agreed to terms in July. The 7-foot-5 rim protector was named the 2025-26 NBA G-League Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 7.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks in 24.9 minutes for the Texas Legends. Sharp went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2024 and remains limited offensively, but his shot-blocking gives Los Angeles extra frontcourt depth while Yanic Konan Niederhauser works back from Lisfranc surgery. The two-way deal keeps Sharp off the fantasy radar unless injuries force him into real minutes.
Source: LA Clippers
Source: LA Clippers