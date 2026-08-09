Fernando Mendoza Makes Leaps and Bounds with First-Team Offense
Kirk Cousins held out of Saturday's practice as discipline for his scuffle with Maxx Crosby the previous day, first overall pick Fernando Mendoza saw his most extensive work with the first-team offense, and the rookie impressed with his mobility from under center, according to team reporter Levi Edwards. Mendoza has made an early impression on those in the building, with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters, "He's a very diligent, tireless worker... Everything that has been said, that's been portrayed about him as far as the type of young man he is, is true and then some." Given his first real chance to run the offense, Mendoza had the ups and downs typical of a first-year player, but he displayed NFL arm talent and demonstrated a level of comfort in the pocket that resulted in a handful of positive plays. As RotoBaller's QB29, Mendoza is worth a dart throw as a third quarterback in redraft superflex leagues, and his dynasty appeal is obvious with what looks to be a bright future ahead of him.
Source: Levi Edwards
Source: Levi Edwards