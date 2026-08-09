Sean Tucker's Solid Training Camp Continues
Sean Tucker has flashed standout moments throughout training camp, and a practice update from Pewter Report credits him with a number of catches out of the backfield during Sunday's session. The Buccaneers boast one of the best pass-catching running back tandems in the league in Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell, so how much Tucker is actually used in that capacity in the regular season remains a question, but the fourth-year back is adding to a profile that could see him serve as an important piece of Tampa's goal-line offense. Tucker converted on four of his nine carries from within the five-yard line in 2025, and if he can hold the role in 2026, he could play his way into the weekly streaming conversation as RotoBaller's RB53.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report