Colts Don't Have a Timetable for Alec Pierce's Return
Alec Pierce (ankle) after he had offseason ankle surgery, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. "His rehab's going great, I'll say that. I don't have the timetable on his return, but he's doing a hell of a job in his rehab process," Steichen said. Pierce still has time to get ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, but it's a bit ominous that there have been very few details on Pierce's recovery from ankle surgery. The 26-year-old is expected to take over WR1 duties in Indy in 2026 with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh, but so far in training camp, it has been Josh Downs impressing as the team's top pass-catcher while working with quarterback Daniel Jones, who looks fully recovered from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in 2025. Pierce led the NFL with 21.3 yards per catch for the second straight season while posting a 47-1,003-6 line in 15 games in a breakout campaign. The longer Pierce stays on the Physically Unable to Perform list, the more of a risk he'll be for fantasy managers as a big-play threat in the Colts' offense. He's currently ranked as the No. 39 fantasy WR for the upcoming season.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd