Kerby Joseph Hits a Snag in Recovery

Sep 23, 2026, 12:32 AM ET

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (Achilles) appears to be making progress in his recovery, even though a return isn't imminent. Head coach Dan Campbell fielded questions about his injured safeties Tuesday, saying that Branch is closer to returning than Kerby Joseph (knee). That doesn't necessarily narrow down the timeline, but it's worth noting that Branch is eligible to be activated from the PUP list as early as October 5th. Thomas Harper and offseason addition Chuck Clark have filled in at safety in the meantime. The Lions would welcome a Branch return with open arms, as the former first-round pick made the Pro Bowl in 2024 before registering 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five tackles for loss in 2025.