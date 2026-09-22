Packers Unsure of Jayden Reed's Chances of Returning This Season
Sep 22, 2026, 7:32 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) is back in Green Bay and is going through a series of tests, but he does not know about Reed's chances of playing again this season, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "It's way too early for that right now. He's got a lot going on," LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday. Not only will Reed most likely be out for Thursday night's game in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, but it sounds like the Packers think he could miss the entire rest of the 2026 season. The 26-year-old is no stranger to injuries, playing in just seven games last year. Reed caught four of his first eight targets through two weeks this year for only 24 yards. He was carted off the field in Sunday's Week 2 win over the New York Jets on a backboard and was taken to a local hospital, where he stayed overnight. This is a serious injury, so fantasy managers with Reed rostered should not expect a speedy return. His absence going forward will mean more targets for receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, as well as tight end Tucker Kraft.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
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Mason Taylor Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 7:25 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (thumb), who suffered a thumb injury in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, is considered week-to-week and is likely to miss the Week 3 contest this weekend against the Detroit Lions, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 22-year-old former second-rounder last year from LSU caught 44 of 65 targets for 369 yards and only one touchdown in 13 games as a rookie in a bad Jets offense, and he was expected to eventually take a back seat this year to first-rounder Kenyon Sadiq, who missed much of training camp following hernia surgery. When Taylor returns from his thumb injury, there is a good chance he will see his role shrink behind Sadiq. Taylor has only two receptions on three targets for minus-two yards through the first two weeks of his sophomore campaign. Sadiq, who is rostered in only 18% of Yahoo leagues, should become more attractive on the waiver wire this week with Taylor now banged up. The 21-year-old from Oregon is an elite athlete with more downfield pass-catching prowess and versatility. He already has five catches for 38 yards and has run in a touchdown in his first two NFL games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Brandin Cooks Signing With 49ers' Practice Squad
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 6:10 PM ETVeteran free-agent wide receiver Brandin Cooks is signing with the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad on Tuesday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Initially, Cooks will be on the practice squad to get up to speed for games. The 13-year veteran and former first-rounder from Oregon State is 189 yards short of 10,000 receiving yards for his NFL career. The 32-year-old is a well-traveled journeyman as well, having played for six teams already while recording six 1,000-yard seasons, including four straight years from 2015 to 2018 with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Rams. The Niners' WR depth has been decimated, first with Ricky Pearsall (knee) going out for the year, and then rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) being lost for 10 weeks. Demarcus Robinson suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, and veteran Mike Evans also injured his hip, although he is expected to be fine. Cooks might need some time to get up to speed while learning a new offense, but do not count him out as a potential deep-league streamer in the future in 2026, depending on the state of the 49ers' WR room by then.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Rico Dowdle Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 5:45 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe), who was carted to the locker room on Sunday in the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots with a toe injury, checked out relatively OK following tests, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Dowdle is considered day-to-day with a Week 3 matchup coming this weekend at home against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. The 28-year-old should be available for this Sunday's game, but it could depend on how much he can do during practice from Wednesday through Friday. Before leaving on Sunday against the Pats, Dowdle had seven carries for only 22 yards and caught both of his targets for an additional 22 yards through the air. If Dowdle is limited at all or out in Week 3 versus the Bengals, backfield mate Jaylen Warren would become a clear RB2 for fantasy managers as Pittsburgh's primary back. In the Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Dowdle averaged just 1.9 yards per carry for 15 yards on eight carries, adding two catches for six yards. It has been slow going so far for him in 2026 in his first year with the Steelers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Vikings Sign Jaret Patterson to Practice Squad Amid RB Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 5:37 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings plan to sign free-agent running back Jaret Patterson to their practice squad, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Patterson, who spent last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, will provide depth for the Vikings' backfield after they placed Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve. Veteran Aaron Jones Sr. handled the bulk of backfield work in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, but they do not want to put too much on his plate, and they also do not think that rookie Demond Claiborne is quite ready for an expanded role as an RB2. The only other option on their current 53-man roster is veteran DeeJay Dallas. The 26-year-old Patterson, a former undrafted free agent from Buffalo, had 41 rushing attempts for 159 yards and one touchdown while adding three catches for eight yards in six games (one start) for the Bolts last year. Patterson will be a long shot for any fantasy relevance this year, even with Mason currently on IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Jayden Reed Missing Another Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 5:10 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck, back) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Tuesday for the second straight day on a short week as the team prepares to play on Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the team's official website. Per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Reed is back in Green Bay after staying overnight in the New Jersey area on Sunday due to a back/neck injury that he suffered in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets. All signs are pointing to Reed missing Thursday's game, but we are awaiting word from head coach Matt LaFleur on how much time he might have to miss. The 26-year-old former second-rounder from Michigan State caught his only target for four yards before leaving on Sunday and had three receptions on seven targets for 20 yards in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. Reed's injury should only strengthen the Year 2 breakout case for former first-rounder Matthew Golden going forward, especially with Green Bay's WR room very thin behind Golden and Christian Watson.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Packers.com
Broncos Try Out Three Running Backs Amid Roster Injuries
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 5:05 PM ETThe Denver Broncos tried out running backs Jaden Nixon, Sam Scott, and Marcus Yarns on Tuesday, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. With Broncos backs RJ Harvey (hamstring) and J.K. Dobbins (leg) both dealing with injuries that have their status for Week 3 in question, it appears the team is looking to add some depth at the position. None of the three -- Nixon, Scott, or Yarns -- has recorded an NFL carry to this point in their careers. If Harvey and/or Dobbins are unable to play in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, rookie back Jonah Coleman and pass-catching specialist Tyler Badie would likely handle Denver's backfield duties. Still, the fact that the Broncos hosted a running back workout on Tuesday may indicate that the team has some concern over the status of Harvey, Dobbins, or both.--Will Brady
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Pat Freiermuth an Under-the-Radar Waiver-Wire Target Ahead of Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 4:57 PM ETAcross his first two games of 2026, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has recorded nine catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. The 27-year-old's numbers regressed across the board in 2025, but he appears to be re-emerging as the TE1 in Pittsburgh under a new coaching staff in 2026. In Week 3, Freiermuth has a favorable matchup on paper against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati allowed 14 targets to Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz in Week 2, and Freiermuth recorded six catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets across two games against the Bengals last season. Especially if Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) remains sidelined, Freiermuth could be a worthy tight end streamer for fantasy managers in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Back in the Streaming Conversation Heading into Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 4:46 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a rough game in his team's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, completing 17 of 28 pass attempts for 95 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. However, the 33-year-old was far more productive in Arizona's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, recording 277 passing yards and a touchdown. Perhaps most encouragingly for fantasy managers, Brissett has averaged 39.2 pass attempts per game since taking over as the Cardinals' QB1 early in the 2025 season. With that type of pass volume, Brissett could bounce back with a productive game in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. In his lone start against San Francisco last season, Brissett threw for 452 yards and two touchdowns on 57 pass attempts. For deeper-league fantasy managers who may have lost a quarterback to injury in Week 2, Brissett could be a worthy streamer to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Brooks Still Worth Stashing Despite Underwhelming Production?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 4:37 PM ETAcross the first two weeks of the 2026 season, Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks has recorded 55 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches. While Brooks' numbers are underwhelming, he's led the Green Bay backfield in snaps in both of the team's games so far and appears to be locked in as the preferred option on passing downs. The Packers haven't exactly gotten inspired production from fellow running backs Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd, which could lead to Brooks seeing a few more opportunities on the ground. Green Bay also has a favorable matchup on paper in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. For as long as Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt list, Brooks could be worth stashing off the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Cardinals Not Looking to Manufacture Touches for Marvin Harrison Jr.?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 4:29 PM ETWhen asked if the Arizona Cardinals planned to manufacture touches for struggling wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., head coach Mike LaFleur did not really sound interested, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. "I know it's like, 'Well, just get some easy completions to get going,'" LaFleur said. "And that's fine. You also have Trey McBride, who's one of the best underneath guys in the world. And there's only about 60, 65 plays a game. And you've gotta run the ball. And you've got Kendrick, who works underneath pretty well, too. So everyone's kind of got their role." The 24-year-old Harrison's role might continue to be as a barely targeted former first-round bust in Arizona with Bourne emerging as a trustworthy option for quarterback Jacoby Brissett alongside McBride and Michael Wilson. Harrison has only one catch on four targets for 33 yards through two games and is a must-bench going into the team's Week 3 tilt against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Joshua Palmer a Potential Deep-League Wide Receiver Streamer in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 4:27 PM ETTwo games into the 2026 season, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer has just two receptions on five targets. However, the 27-year-old has made the most of his opportunities, as his two catches have come in the form of a 34-yard touchdown and a 43-yard touchdown. Given his effectiveness, Palmer may remain limited to a low-volume, downfield role in the Buffalo passing game. However, the veteran wideout could be in line for more targets and playing time if Bills WR1 DJ Moore (shoulder) is unable to play in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore suffered an AC joint sprain during Buffalo's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions and is currently considered day-to-day. The Chargers have been susceptible to explosive plays through the air in 2026, allowing six receptions of 20-plus yards and two receptions of 40-plus yards. In deeper league formats, Palmer could be a wide receiver streamer for fantasy managers to consider on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Robinson Returns to Full Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 4:22 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (ankle) was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday, according to Tori McElhaney of the team's official website. Robinson opened the short week with a limited showing in practice on Monday, but now that he is back to full-go, he should be on track to dodge the final Week 3 injury report and play on Thursday at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. In his first two games for the Falcons in 2026 as the team's RB2, B-Rob has handled 20 rushing attempts for 82 yards (4.1 yards per carry) while catching both of his targets for 16 yards. The former third-rounder by the Washington Commanders in 2022 from Alabama does not really have any standalone value as long as Bijan Robinson remains healthy, but he is one of the better handcuff options for fantasy football managers in an offense that should improve now that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is ready to make his season debut in Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney
Seth McGowan Is a Pure Contingency Play
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 4:20 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan has barely touched the ball through two games, but his spot on the depth chart is what keeps him interesting. McGowan caught one pass for no gain in Week 1, then had two carries for no yards against Kansas City. Jonathan Taylor has handled 43 carries and seven receptions over that same stretch, so there is no standalone role to chase. McGowan is still listed directly behind Taylor, though, and DJ Giddens has been inactive for both games. The rookie has played just 11.1% of the offensive snaps, which makes this a pure contingency bet. RotoBaller includes McGowan among its high-upside handcuffs and ranks him 52nd overall on the Week 3 waiver board, with an add recommendation in 14-team leagues. He is not worth forcing onto a shallow roster, but deeper-league managers looking for a direct backup to one of the league's busiest backs can justify stashing him now.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kendrick Bourne a Worthy Deep-League Waiver Wire Target?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 4:19 PM ETAcross two games in 2026, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has recorded 10 catches for 86 yards on 11 targets. Most of Bourne's production came in Arizona's season opener, as he was held to just two receptions for 11 yards on three targets by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. However, the excellent Seahawks defense held the entire Cardinals' offense in check, with quarterback Jacoby Brissett finishing the game with just 95 passing yards on 28 attempts. Bourne remains the team's preferred option in the slot and has played at least 60% of Arizona's offensive snaps in both games this season. While the Cardinals have a pair of capable pass-catchers in tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Michael Wilson, Bourne has out-targeted supposed Cardinals WR2 Marvin Harrison Jr. 11 to four so far. If Bourne can continue to earn targets in what projects to be a pass-happy Arizona offense, he could end up being a value add off the waiver wire in deeper league formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Battled Leg Cramps in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 4:10 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (leg) suffered from leg cramps in Week 2 rather than a hamstring injury, as originally reported, per Mike Klis of 9NEWS. Klis writes that there is "optimism the team dodged a serious setback." The reporting from Klis further confirms speculation that Dobbins avoided a major injury and should be available for Denver's Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The 27-year-old has had a quiet start to the season, recording 72 rushing yards on 18 carries across two games. If fellow Broncos back RJ Harvey (hamstring) can return from the hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 2, Denver could operate a three-way backfield split between Dobbins, Harvey, and rookie Jonah Coleman. With the workloads uncertain for all three Broncos backs, fantasy managers may want to avoid starting any of them in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: 9NEWS - Mike Klis
Sione Vaki Moves Into Handcuff Territory
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 3:34 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki is not getting enough touches to help fantasy lineups, but his spot in the backfield suddenly matters a lot more. Vaki has three carries for 14 yards and two catches for 24 yards through two games, including 20 total yards on two touches against Buffalo. Detroit now lists him directly behind Jahmyr Gibbs on the depth chart, with Jacob Saylors third. Isiah Pacheco (back) is also expected to miss significant time after undergoing surgery, so this does not look like a temporary one-week opening. Gibbs is still handling a massive share of the backfield work, which leaves Vaki without much standalone value. The appeal is what happens if Gibbs ever misses time. RotoBaller includes Vaki among its high-upside handcuffs and recommends him in 14-team PPR leagues. He is a deep bench stash right now, but the path to a much larger role is clearer than his five touches through two games would suggest.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq Could See More Work in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 3:30 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq has not done enough yet to trust in a fantasy lineup, but his path to more work may be opening up. The rookie caught two passes for 17 yards against Green Bay after posting three catches for 21 yards and a three-yard rushing touchdown in Week 1. He now has five receptions for 38 yards through two games. Mason Taylor (thumb) left Sunday's loss late, and his Week 3 status is still unclear, which could push Sadiq into a larger role against Detroit. New York spent the 16th overall pick on Sadiq, and his offseason was interrupted by hernia surgery before he later suffered a setback in training camp. RotoBaller has him 40th overall on its Week 3 waiver board and recommends him in 14-team leagues. That feels like the right range. Sadiq is not a streamer yet, but deeper-league managers can stash him now in case the opportunity grows faster than expected.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kaleb Johnson Earns Praise After Week 2 Showing
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 3:21 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson drew praise from quarterback Jordan Love after getting his first offensive work with the team in Sunday's overtime win over the Jets. Love said Johnson has done some good things when he's had space, according to Ryan Wood. Johnson led Green Bay with eight carries for 32 yards after playing no offensive snaps in Week 1. He also helped start the game-winning overtime drive with runs of 11 and three yards on the first two plays. Johnson did put the ball on the ground once, though Green Bay recovered it. The Packers are still rotating Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks, so his role remains unsettled despite the encouraging showing.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan Wood
Michael Mayer Is Only a Short-Term Streaming Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 3:13 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has filled in for Brock Bowers (knee) without doing much to force his way into fantasy lineups. Mayer caught six passes for 32 yards in Week 1, then followed with three receptions for 23 yards against the Chargers, giving him nine catches for 55 yards through two games. The bigger issue is Bowers' return. Head coach Klint Kubiak said Monday that Bowers will practice this week after missing the first two games, and he had already returned to a limited practice last Friday. If Bowers sits again, Mayer can still be used as a short-term streamer against New Orleans. If Bowers is cleared, Mayer becomes much harder to hold outside deeper formats. RotoBaller's Week 3 tight end waiver article still lists Mayer among the options to add, but its cut list also has him as a drop in most leagues. That split makes sense. Mayer's value right now depends almost entirely on whether Bowers needs another week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Samaje Perine Offers More Insurance Than Standalone Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 3:12 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine is not seeing enough work to help fantasy lineups while Chase Brown is healthy, and Week 2 made that pretty clear. Perine carried twice for six yards and caught one pass for 16 yards against Houston after getting eight touches in the opener. Through two games, he has seven carries for 26 yards and four catches for 46 yards while playing 34.2% of the offensive snaps. Brown, meanwhile, has 36 carries and eight receptions and owns a 70.7% snap share. Perine's value is tied much more to what would happen if Brown missed time. Tahj Brooks has yet to push him out of the No. 2 spot, and Perine has enough receiving experience to take on more work if needed. RotoBaller lists him among its secondary Week 3 running back options and also places him in the pure handcuff group. He is a bench stash for managers looking for backfield insurance, not someone to start while Brown is handling this much of the offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller