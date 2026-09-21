Evgeni Malkin Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign

Sep 17, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (knee) could miss the start of the season, according to general manager Jim Nill. Seguin has been cleared for contact following his ACL injury and will be a full participant in training camp, but Nill said it's unclear when he will be ready to play. Dallas opens its 2026-27 campaign on Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Blues. Last week, Seguin also said he wasn't sure whether he would be available for the season opener. Seguin underwent ACL surgery last December, and the typical recovery timeline for such a procedure is about nine months.