Alex Newhook Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal

Sep 14, 2026, 11:00 AM ET

St. Louis Blues forward Mason McTavish feels he has a point to prove in 2026-27. "Yeah, I think I have a chip on my shoulder, for sure," McTavish told Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. "I'm not happy with the way things went in Anaheim. I enjoyed my time there; it was awesome, guys were great, but at the same time, they traded me. That's something I'm passionate about and want to get better. I'm looking forward to doing that here." McTavish arrived in St. Louis in exchange for a pair of first-round picks in June. The Ducks traded him less than 12 months after signing him to a six-year, $42 million contract extension. McTavish is expected to play an important role on his new team as the second-line center and a power-play contributor.