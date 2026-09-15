Chris Barnes Should Be Able to Play in Week 3
Sep 15, 2026, 1:22 PM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Chris Barnes (undisclosed) got injured in Week 2, but is expected to be able to play this week, according to head coach Eric Morris. He had 36 receiving yards on five receptions in Week 1, then tallied 51 yards on two catches in Week 2. His Week 3 matchup is a favorable one against Murray State. The Racers have played Eastern Illinois, Middle Tennessee and Valparaiso so far, so Oklahoma State is easily the most challenging opponent. If Barnes is limited, or ends up not playing, Wyatt Young and Justin Bowick are two receivers who could produce even more. Terrence Lewis and Miles Coleman would be other wideouts who could factor in if Barnes isn't a full go.--Morgan Rode
Source: Tyler Waldrep
More Recent News
Bo MacCormack III Could Return in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 1:15 PM ETBoston College running back Bo MacCormack III (shoulder) could return to the field in Week 3 against Maine. MacCormack is expected back by Week 4 at the latest, when BC plays Virginia Tech, according to head coach Bill O'Brien. MacCormack played in Week 1 against Cincinnati, rushing seven times for 40 yards and catching a pass for 12 yards. If MacCormack doesn't play this week, expect running back Evan Dickens to lead the backfield, with quarterback Mason McKenzie also likely to be heavily involved. McKenzie leads the Eagles with 172 rushing yards and a score, while Dickens has 103 yards and two touchdowns. Maine is an FCS opponent, so the matchup is stellar for all the Boston College offensive playmakers. --Morgan Rode
Source: Graham Dietz
Trell Harris Expected to Miss Extended Time
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 1:04 PM ETOklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris (abdominal) is expected to miss the "foreseeable future" and will continue to be evaluated, according to head coach Brent Venables. The transfer from Virginia, and formerly Kent State, has produced six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown through two games. He had 847 yards and five touchdowns across 59 grabs a season ago, and his absence is a big loss for the Sooners. He is second on the team in receiving yards, only behind tight end Rocky Beers. Isaiah Sategna III is the only other pass catcher over 25 receiving yards, so Oklahoma needs some players to step up. The first test for Oklahoma without Harris around will come against New Mexico on Saturday evening.--Morgan Rode
Source: Adam Rittenberg - ESPN
Malachi Toney Lined Up for More Success in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 11:09 AM ETMiami wide receiver Malachi Toney gets a bit tougher test in Week 3 against Wake Forest, but the Heisman hopeful is still set up for a big showing. He opened the season by catching 12 passes for 234 yards and three scores against Stanford in Week 1, then had a more modest 96 yards and a touchdown on four receptions against Florida A&M in Week 2. Wake Forest has allowed 380 yards and 26 points per game through two weeks, and Miami's offense is miles ahead of both teams the Demon Deacons have played so far. Toney is a must-start fantasy wide receiver, even as the matchups get a bit tougher in ACC play.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Benjamin Brahmer Eyeing Another Big Showing in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 11:05 AM ETPenn State tight end Benjamin Brahmer has started his season strong and is looking to keep things rolling in Week 3 against Buffalo. He had an eight-yard touchdown for his only reception in Week 1 against Marshall. Brahmer then erupted for 79 yards and two scores across five receptions in Week 2 against Temple, so he's a fantasy asset on the rise. Buffalo is allowing 25 points and 408 yards per game so far, and that's against UAlbany and Florida International, so a big offensive day could be coming from Brahmer and the Penn State offense. Buffalo allowed tight ends to tally 21 yards across three catches against UAlbany, while surrendering just seven yards on a single catch last week. Brahmer is the best TE the Bulls have faced by a wide margin, and given how he's looked through two weeks, fantasy owners should expect big things from him in Week 3.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Arch Manning Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:57 AM ETTexas quarterback Arch Manning is set up well in Week 3, as a favorable matchup against UTSA awaits. Manning led the Longhorns to a comeback win over Ohio State last week, a game in which he had 195 passing yards, a touchdown and a pick, plus 24 rushing yards across eight attempts. He had 305 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Week 1 against Texas State, plus rushed for six yards on three attempts. UTSA is allowing 21 points and 451.5 yards per game so far, and that's while playing UT Rio Grande Valley and Texas State. Manning and the Texas offense could deliver monster numbers in this one, so fantasy owners should be confident in Manning and several other Longhorns.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
KJ Duff Looking to Build on Stellar Start
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:51 AM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will look to keep delivering big in Week 3 against USC. Duff caught nine passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 against Massachusetts. He followed that up with 137 yards and two scores across eight receptions against Boston College in Week 2. USC has allowed 18.7 points and 270 yards per game so far this season, and will be the Scarlet Knight's toughest challenge yet. Duff has delivered with two different quarterbacks, and could be set up for another big game as Rutgers tries to keep up with USC. Fantasy owners should continue to start Duff and trust him to deliver, even in some of these tougher tests.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trey'Dez Green Looking for Second Straight Big Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:48 AM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green will look to keep trending up despite having a tougher test in Week 3 against Ole Miss. Green is coming off a Week 2 performance against Louisiana Tech that saw the TE catch six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown; he also got two rushing attempts, gaining seven yards. The tight end went for 58 yards on four receptions in Week 1. In Week 1, Ole Miss allowed two tight ends to combine for 58 yards across four catches. Last week, the Rebels allowed Charlotte TE Jason Jeffares to go for 27 yards on two grabs. Green will be the top tight end that Ole Miss has faced and his fantasy owners should trust him to deliver despite the tougher test.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Sam Leavitt Faces Tough Test in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:39 AM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has a tougher fantasy matchup in Week 3 against Ole Miss. The Tigers' leader has passed for 574 yards in the first two games, but only has one touchdown pass. Leavitt has been picked off four times as well, and is completing just 62.1% of his passes, so there's fantasy shortcomings despite him quarterbacking a high-end offense. He's added 135 rushing yards and five scores across 23 rushing attempts to make up for some of his lower passing numbers and still be a good fantasy option. Ole Miss has allowed 23.5 points and 395.5 yards per game, with most of that offensive damage being done by Louisville in Week 1. Leavitt isn't a locked-in fantasy starter after what he's shown so far, and especially going into a tougher challenge in Week 3.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jamari Johnson's Week 3 Status in Question
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:19 AM ETThe playing status for Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson (undisclosed) is up in the air as Week 3 closes in. He didn't play in Week 2 after getting injured back in Week 1 against Boise State. Johnson had 57 yards and a score across four receptions in the first game. Even after missing a game, Johnson is still fourth on the team in receiving yards. Wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore lead the team with 170, 150 and 138 receiving yards, respectively. If Johnson cannot play against Portland State in Week 3, expect Andrew Olesh to fill in again. He has just one catch for nine yards this season. Oregon should dominate Portland State this week, but if Johnson continues to miss time, it could be tougher sledding for the Oregon offense.--Morgan Rode
Source: Rob Moseley
Giovanni Richardson Set to Miss Time
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:12 AM ETArizona wide receiver Giovanni Richardson (lower extremity) is going to miss some time, according to head coach Brent Brennan. He's been good for the Wildcats across two games, hauling in 14 passes for 161 yards. Richardson has a 17-yard rush to his name as well. He's easily been the team's top pass catcher, with nobody else even over 65 yards. Tight end Cole Rusk is second on the team with 61 receiving yards, while wideouts Tre Spivey and Brandon Phelps have 59 and 51 yards, respectively. Luckily for the Wildcats, a Week 3 matchup against Northern Illinois is favorable enough to win without help from Richardson. If the wideout misses more time though, the Wildcats could be slowed on offense. --Morgan Rode
Source: Justin Spears
Malik Knight, Benny Haselrig Questionable in Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 10:05 AM ETPittsburgh wide receivers Malik Knight (undisclosed) and Benny Haselrig (undisclosed) are both questionable for the team's Week 3 matchup against Syracuse on Thursday. Knight has played in each of the team's first two games, tallying seven receptions for 73 yards and a score. Haselrig is yet to play this season, but appears to be nearing a return. It's been Catarius Hicks leading the team's pass catchers so far; he has eight receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown. Censere Lee has 104 yards and a score across seven grabs, while Bryce Yates has six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. Syracuse has been stout through two games, allowing just 12 points and 204 yards per contest. Pittsburgh will be a tougher challenge, and with a few offensive playmakers questionable to play, it makes all the Panthers risky fantasy starting options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Ja'Kyrian Turner Questionable for Week 3
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 15, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPittsburgh running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is questionable for the team's Week 3 game against Syracuse on Thursday. He last played in Week 1, rushing for 39 yards across 11 carries, while catching four passes for 69 yards and a score. Without Turner around in Week 2 against UCF, Damon Ferguson Jr. led the team with 20 carries for 59 yards and a score. La'Vell Wright had 13 carries, going for just 35 yards. Quarterback Mason Heintschel also factored into the running game, gaining 13 yards across seven attempts. Getting Turner back could be a big boost for the Panthers' offense, which managed just 12 points and 315 yards without him last week. In Syracuse's first two games, the defense has surrendered 12 points and just 204 yards per contest, so this will be a bit of a stiff test for the Pittsburgh offense. --Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 14, 2026, 6:42 PM ETWith Tennessee's top tight end Ethan Davis (knee) lost for the season with an ACL injury sustained in Week 2, DaSaahn Brame is likely to fill his spot for the Volunteers as they enter a Week 3 contest against Kennesaw State. Brame has recorded just one reception for seven yards this season, while he finished the 2025 campaign with just six receptions for 63 yards. He is as inexperienced as they come, but has a favorable matchup as he steps into a more prominent role this week. Kennesaw State allowed Georgia State quarterback Cameran Brown to throw for 253 yards a week ago and is ripe for the picking going into a daunting matchup with the Volunteers. Brame is a waiver-wire option for fantasy managers.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 14, 2026, 6:33 PM ETIt took just two receptions for tight end Jaleel Skinner to finish with 82 yards receiving and a touchdown during Louisville's 59-13 Week 2 win over Villanova. Skinner's long reception went for 69 yards and a score to help the Cardinals take down their FCS opponent in blowout fashion. Skinner has totaled five receptions for 137 yards through two games this season. While he isn't the most favorable option, falling outside of RotoBaller's top-26 rankings at the position, he is a potential waiver-wire addition for fantasy managers in need. Louisville takes on a tough No. 16 SMU defense, which limited Florida State to just 125 yards passing in Week 1.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 14, 2026, 6:16 PM ETComing off two straight weeks with a touchdown, Cincinnati wide receiver JV Gibson is getting ready for a mouth-watering matchup against Miami (OH). Gibson has totaled nine receptions for 133 yards receiving and a couple of scores through his first two games in 2026. He is now preparing for a RedHawks defense that allowed 646 total yards during a Week 1 loss to Pitt. In that game, Pitt wide receiver Catarus Hicks recorded five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. Gibson is projected to score 8.4 fantasy points against Miami (OH) as RotoBaller's 77th-ranked wide receiver in Week 3.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 14, 2026, 5:59 PM ETAfter completing over 76% of his passes through the first two games of the year, West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. could have another big performance for the Mountaineers in Week 3. Hawkins Jr. is RotoBaller's QB8 entering this week's action, when he is projected to score 25.7 fantasy points. The Oklahoma transfer is not only a threat in the passing game, but also when he uses his legs, as he has totaled 199 yards rushing and three touchdowns rushing on 7.7 yards per carry this year. He has also found the end zone three times through the air and has yet to throw an interception. Last week against UT Martin, it took Hawkins Jr. just six carries and seven passing attempts to record 151 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns. Virginia has limited its opponents to just 195 yards per game this year, which is the ninth-best mark in the country, so something will have to give on Saturday night.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 14, 2026, 5:31 PM ETOklahoma's Rocky Beers is the ninth-ranked tight end in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings as he and the Sooners prepare for a matchup with a stingy New Mexico defense on Saturday night. Beers has recorded eight receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown through the first two games of the year and is coming off a six-reception, 94-yard effort during a loss to Michigan. New Mexico could present a bit more of a challenge, as the Lobos have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game in the country (83.5) entering Week 3. With that said, they have yet to defend against a tight end of Beers' caliber and could get exposed this week by an Oklahoma team that is hoping to rebound from an ugly Week 2 defeat.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 14, 2026, 5:14 PM ETWide receiver Cayden Lee is on pace to average over 100 yards receiving per game for the Missouri Tigers this season after totaling 11 receptions for 209 yards and a couple of touchdowns through the first two games of the year. Lee has established himself as one of the most productive pass catchers in the country through a couple of weeks, finishing each of his team's two matchups with at least five receptions and an average of 19 yards per reception. This week, Lee and the Tigers will face FCS opponent Troy, which has allowed 220 passing yards per game in 2026. He is WR12 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings and is projected to score 13.6 fantasy points against the Trojans.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 14, 2026, 4:59 PM ETA 125-yard performance from running back Matt Fuller helped power South Carolina to a 45-9 non-conference victory over Towson this past Saturday. Now, the Gamecocks' running back has a chance to continue his upward trajectory with another strong effort in a more difficult matchup against Mississippi in Week 3. Fuller has averaged 9.5 yards per carry through his first two games, but will go up against a Bulldogs' defense that has allowed its opponents to rush for just 75.5 yards per game, which is the 20th-best mark in the entire country. Fuller is likely to face tougher sledding in this week's matchup. However, through two games, his performance has been encouraging enough for waiver-wire consideration.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Sep 14, 2026, 2:42 PM ETOhio State's defense will look to get back to its dominant ways in a favorable Week 3 test against Kent State. The Buckeyes' defense dominated Ball State in Week 1, but gave up 24 points and 336 yards, with most of that coming late, in a shocking loss to Texas in Week 2. Ohio State is still allowing just 250.5 yards and 13.5 points per game on the season, and in a favorable matchup, great results should be expected. Kent State has averaged 313.5 yards and 18 points per game so far, while being blown out by South Carolina and then topping Wofford. Ohio State's defense will be Kent State's toughest challenge of the season, and coming off a tough loss, fantasy owners should be salivating at this great matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN