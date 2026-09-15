Chris Barnes Should Be Able to Play in Week 3

Sep 14, 2026, 5:59 PM ET

After completing over 76% of his passes through the first two games of the year, West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. could have another big performance for the Mountaineers in Week 3. Hawkins Jr. is RotoBaller's QB8 entering this week's action, when he is projected to score 25.7 fantasy points. The Oklahoma transfer is not only a threat in the passing game, but also when he uses his legs, as he has totaled 199 yards rushing and three touchdowns rushing on 7.7 yards per carry this year. He has also found the end zone three times through the air and has yet to throw an interception. Last week against UT Martin, it took Hawkins Jr. just six carries and seven passing attempts to record 151 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns. Virginia has limited its opponents to just 195 yards per game this year, which is the ninth-best mark in the country, so something will have to give on Saturday night.