Zay Flowers' Injury Not Considered Serious
Zay Flowers (hamstring) is day-to-day with an injury that is not considered serious, according to Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also noted that if it were a playoff game, Flowers would likely have returned, which is great news for his outlook. He was off to a dominant start in Week 1's 41-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in five of six targets for 150 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. Flowers was playing nearly every snap and had played 55% of the time in the slot before the injury. Fantasy managers should expect Flowers to be inactive, as hamstring injuries can be difficult to overcome on a short turnaround. However, if Flowers can play in Week 2, he should contend for WR1 status against the New Orleans Saints, who allowed 10 receptions and two touchdowns to Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 1.
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network