Kendre Miller Vultures TD, Speculative Waiver Wire Add After Surprising Usage
Kendre Miller rushed for 30 yards on nine rushing attempts and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. Miller logged the Saints' first touchdown with an eight-yard score to cut the lead to 21-7. Surprisingly, the 24-year-old was heavily used in the running back rotation and even vultured starter Travis Etienne Jr.'s touchdown. Miller and Etienne both had nine rushing attempts on Sunday. Etienne was more efficient on the ground, averaging 5.1 yards per carry compared to Miller's 3.3. Still, Miller's usage is puzzling since the Saints signed Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract this offseason. Miller wasn't targeted, but did log 26 snaps and six routes run in the Week 1 loss. Fantasy managers searching for help at running back can look to add Miller as he's widely available and only rostered in 1% of Fantasy Yahoo leagues. He's a desperation FLEX at best in a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com