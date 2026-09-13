Sam Darnold Could Miss 4-6 Weeks with Glute Injury
Sam Darnold (glute) could miss four to six weeks due to a glute tendon injury. Florio notes that surgery is not anticipated for Darnold, but that the Seahawks will be cautious with their quarterback. Darnold suffered the injury early on in Seattle's 2026 debut, a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots on Wednesday. The injury was initially feared to be Darnold's hip. Darnold is not expected to be placed on the reserved/injured list as of press time. Drew Lock will operate as Seattle's starting quarterback while Darnold is out.
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio