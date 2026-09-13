Ziaire Williams Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Ziaire Williams believes he has a real chance to win the team's open starting spot, according to Ron Gutterman of LakersNation.com, who cited Williams' comments to Ryan Ward of Lakers On SI. Asked whether Jonathan Kuminga's move to Minnesota created a real opportunity in Los Angeles, Williams said, "Yeah, I do," though he added that the failed pursuit of Kuminga did not change his mindset. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler are expected to start when healthy, while Quentin Grimes appears likely to claim another spot, leaving Williams in a battle with Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Matisse Thybulle, and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Williams averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 22.9 minutes with Brooklyn last season, so the defensive role and steals upside are the clear fantasy hooks. He still needs JJ Redick to choose him before the watch-list case turns into draft-day value.
Source: Ron Gutterman
Source: Ron Gutterman