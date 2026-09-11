Yordan Alvarez Out With Ankle Injury
Yordan Alvarez (ankle) is out of the starting lineup on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays due to a right-ankle injury, manager Joe Espada told Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Alvarez hit in the batting cages before the game and will do some work on the field in hopes that he could be available off the bench. If Alvarez feels good after his pre-game workout, he could be available off the bench and then start in the second game of the series on Saturday. For now, fantasy managers should consider the MVP front-runner in the American League to be day-to-day. Second baseman Jose Altuve is serving as the designated hitter on Friday and batting leadoff, with Nick Allen at the keystone and hitting ninth against Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen. Alvarez's ankle injury could help explain why he has gone just 7-for-33 in nine games so far in September. The 29-year-old Cuban slugger has still had a phenomenal 2026 campaign, hitting .310/.427/.590 with a 1.017 OPS, 38 homers, 96 RBI, 95 runs scored, and a stolen base in 522 at-bats.
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome