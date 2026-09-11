Xavier Isaac Showing Off Skills at Triple-A Durham
Xavier Isaac is 22 years old and progressing nicely through the minor leagues. His latest stop is at Triple-A Durham where he already has three homers and four RBI in 11 games and is hitting .308. Isaac spent most of the season at Double-A Montgomery where he hit .255 with 24 homers and 71 RBI in 99 games. The left-handed hitter is the No. 18 prospect of the Rays and has 60-grade power and 45-grade speed, but just a 35-grade hit tool. It looks like Isaac could be a detriment to the overall batting average of fantasy teams. But the power appears to be a plus and makes him worthy of a dynasty format stash. It could be a year or two before he makes his MLB debut but fantasy managers will still want to get a hold of him in dynasty leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball