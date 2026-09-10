Joel Embiid Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Joel Embiid (knee) enters 2026-27 with renewed optimism after telling reporters at his end-of-season news conference that his knee is no longer the main concern. "We figured out the knee. It hasn't been an issue," Embiid said, according to ESPN's Vincent Goodwill. The former MVP has appeared in only 57 of a possible 164 games over the past two seasons, so the injury discount will not disappear. He still averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 31.6 minutes across 38 games last season. Sixers president Mike Gansey said in August that Embiid is healthy, with the team expected to map out a workload plan. Jaylen Brown and LeBron James joining Tyrese Maxey should lower Embiid's usage burden, but staying on the floor remains the swing factor.
Source: Vincent Goodwill
Source: Vincent Goodwill